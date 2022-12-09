If you’ve ever seen the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform, you’ve most likely never forgotten it. They visit our Texas skies twice a year.
And they do 60 airs show a year in 30 locations. And you can bet they draw quite a crowd.
Eleven million spectators view their air shows from March through November. It’s estimated that over 500 million people have watched the Blue Angels fly from 1946 until now.
And not only do they fly but the team also visits thousands of schools, hospitals and community functions at air show sites. And countless people have been inspired by their mission and performance.
These men fly planes executing complex formations at speeds of 500 miles an hour. And their wing tips are only 36 inches apart. What incredible focus and collaboration this feat demands.
And their mission is clear. It’s to showcase the beauty of teamwork and professionalism through what they create as they fly together.
Many of the Blue Angel pilots talk about how the success and satisfaction they’ve had professionally wouldn’t be possible without the personal training of the heart.
And isn’t that where all true success in anything starts? A believing and confident heart? We can’t expect God to do great things around us without letting Him do great things in us. And as the church right now, we need Him to do both.
Barna research shows that only 17% of believers now know the Great Commission and understand what it means. And among millennials, it’s only 1 in 10. The Great Commission calls every Christian to be a part of helping make disciples.
This should inspire us not just to attend church but to play our part. God has gifted us all in unique ways. And like the Blue Angels, when we work together to play our role well, we can impact our world in ways we never could alone.
What two attitudes will help us unleash a believing faith in our world.? One is treasuring the authority of God.
As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. Ephesians 4:1.
For God to accomplish his purposes takes people who view themselves prisoners under his authority. That’s why we gather corporately to worship and learn how He wants us to live. And it’s why we have appointed and accountable leaders to gather in groups to disciple others. God knows how to create beauty in families and communities who will honor his authority. He’ll help us live well and help others live well too.
Then it takes, treasuring agreement with one another.
Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. Ephesians 4:2-3
Paul knew it would take effort in every generation to keep unity. But the work is worth it. It’s what causes God’s work to grow in both quality and quantity. There’s no limit to what can happen when we honor God and each other well.