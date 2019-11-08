I heard a story of a junior high math teacher who was married to an entrepreneur. She often told him how fascinated she was by his ability to take hold of challenging situations and overcome obstacles, ending in good outcomes.
So she asked him to teach her how to do the same. He agreed.
“Here’s what you have to do,” he said. “You have to stop receiving bad circumstances like they can’t be changed. Instead you have to stop and think about how you can reverse them.”
Not long after this conversation, she was driving to school. She was thinking about how to solve a particular issue in her classroom. She totally didn’t realize she had been speeding in a work zone.
A policeman pulled her over. He recognized her as a math teacher that taught some kids he knew. So he joked, “I have a math problem for you. You were going 16 miles over the speed limit in a work zone. The base fine is $233 plus $6 for every mile an hour you were going over the limit. Based on those facts, what should your ticket be?”
The teacher thought about it for a minute, remembering what her husband had told her.
She responded, “OK, here is my answer. No. 1, do you know how measly my salary is? No. 2, are kids really the future of this community or not? And No. 3, do you recognize how hard it can be to be a teacher these days? Based on those facts, I’d say my ticket is zero.”
The officer laughed and tore up the ticket.
Now, I am not saying we shouldn’t obey the law; we certainly should. I’m simply drawing a parallel here, and it’s this: Like that teacher, God is a master at turning a negative situation into a positive in our lives. But of course, we have a part to play in this, too. We must put a high value on high-worth worship.
What’s that? It’s worship that experiences the strength of God by giving Him the glory. It’s worship that expresses honor to God that makes a way for His ability to work. It’s worship that enjoys the power of God because what it produces is far beyond our own ability.
God can and will turn our situations around when we trust Him to. But we must remember that this high-worth worship doesn’t just happen in our life because we participate in outward acts of worship. It happens because we master truly worshipping God in our hearts.
Friends, worship isn’t about coming to church and having someone convince you they’re more holy than you. It’s a place where all of us come, and because God is so much higher, holier and wiser than us, we leave on a path to a much better life. The presence of God truly can guide us into things that we could never experience without it. Let’s place a priority on true, high-worth worship, and watch our situations change – for the best.
