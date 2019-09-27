We’re all keeping two mental lists throughout our lives: One filled with rewarding experiences we’ve had, and one filled with regrets we wish we could forget. This presents a question: Why do we fail in certain seasons and flourish in others? Thankfully, Psalm 1:1-3 gives us the answer.
It says, “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers but whose delight is in the law of the Lord, and who meditates on his law day and night. That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither – whatever they do prospers.”
So, living blessed, according to this passage, begins with some things we stop doing first, and then later, it continues with some things we start doing. There are two things this passage tells us to stop living with: self-rule and stubbornness.
Both of these things work to keep us at war with our rewards. See, God knows the incredible life He has planned for us, and He knows how to get us there. But so often, like a child trying to get out of a parent’s grip, we struggle against God’s leading. When we remain pliable in His hands, we flourish, reaping rewards instead of regrets.
There’s more God encourages us to let go of in Habakkuk 1:2-3. The passage says, “How long, Lord, must I call for help, but you do not listen? Or cry out to you, ‘Violence.’ But you do not save? Why do you make me look at injustice? Why do you tolerate wrongdoing?”
Habakkuk was holding onto some things here that God needed Him to let go of, and we can learn from his mistake. The first thing we must avoid is resignation. We have to be patient with God and not get discouraged from His promise because of what we presently see. Secondly, we must reject distraction – simply checking out of what God is doing because of discouragement. Finally, we must refrain from false positivity. We can’t cover up issues God wants us to fix with a cloak of fake happiness. We must let God do a deep work in us so that we are changed from the inside out.
So now that we know what not to do, what do we do to turn regrets into rewards? First, we embrace the exaltation of God. We praise Him where we’re at. Secondly, we embrace impartation from God, trusting that He knows what is best for us, and He will get us where we need to be. Third, we embrace personal proactivity. We get moving in the direction God has called us to.
Who wants their reward list much longer than their regret list? I do. Together, let’s make plans to plant for a new season – an undeniably fruitful one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.