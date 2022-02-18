My late father-in-law was a great storyteller. Years ago, he told me one I’ll never forget.
He was hosting a conference, where he planned to feed hundreds of attendees. But he had just enough money in the bank and wondered if he should spend it all. In prayer, he felt God leading him to believe for two cows that would feed everyone.
As time went by and no cows came, his faith waned. What if he didn’t hear God? After all, he was still learning to live with a bold faith. So, he gave in and purchased food instead.
After the conference, he had a dream. In the dream, he saw a giant snake. Inside the snake, was the outline of two, beefy cows. When he woke up, he sensed the Lord say in his heart, “I just wanted you to see what happened to the two cows you quit believing me for.”
Ouch — lesson learned. He made it a priority in the future to hold onto faith, even when it was tough.
Scripture shows us that he wasn’t the only one who had to learn that lesson.
The Israelites had to learn it too. God had promised that He would free them from slavery and lead them into a beautiful place called the Promised Land.
When they were on the brink of the land, their leader sent 12 men in to spy out the land. They returned with this report:
“ . . .’We went to the land where you sent us. It does flow with milk and honey. This is its fruit. 28 But the people who live in the land are strong. The cities have walls and are very large.” (Numbers 13:27-28)
In other words: The promise looks great. But the obstacles look insurmountable.
Sadly, Scripture says that these Israelites never entered that land. They wandered in unbelief for 40 years, instead of entering in faith. It was actually the children of these men that grew up and went in to claim their promised land.
I think if my father-in-law or these Israelites could talk to us today, they would remind us that holding on to faith is worth the fight.
Faith for our children, our marriage, and our future is worth believing for. It’s worth the reality that can come forth. So how do we hold on, even when it’s hard?
James gives us two helpful ways.
Prioritize Prayer
Is anyone among you in trouble? Let them pray. (James 5:13)
Prayer isn’t meant to be our last resort but our first response to trouble. James knew this. That’s why he encourages us not to pout or power through in our strength when trouble comes. Instead, we can pray to God in faith until we see His outcomes prevail.
Prioritize Praise
Is anyone happy? Let them sing songs of praise. (James 5:13 cont)
Praise reminds our heart of God’s promise. It refocuses us on His abundant love and limitless power. With eyes on Him, we can see our problems in their proper light. We can size up difficulty based on His resources, instead of ours. When we choose to pray and praise in all things, we position ourselves to win the fight of faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.