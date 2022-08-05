After becoming a fully devoted follower of Christ, I began attending a church in my hometown. I was hungry to learn the Bible. The teaching was helpful but the atmosphere was more legalistic than loving.
One week I took one of my teammates to their services. He was pretty rough around the edges. But he also had a sincere desire to get to know God. And he wanted to go to church with me.
I’ll never forget his comments after service. He didn’t think the people wanted him there. And he didn’t think any of them would ever want him dating their daughter. I quickly responded that if I was a parent, neither would I. He knew I was joking – kinda.
But then he said a phrase that has stuck all these years. And one that’s motivated me too. My friend said he felt the church cared more about his habits than his heart. In other words, they were more focused on the outside than the inside of someone that desperately wanted God’s love and leadership.
My friend never went back. And he was never nurtured to get past the temptation and sin so prevalent in the ’70s.
Temptation is real for all of us. And we need to help one another avoid it at all costs. It’s why Jesus taught us to pray, And lead us not into temptation, Matthew 6:13.
King David paid a dear price for giving in to temptation. He not only committed adultery but had a man killed to cover up. But David had a friend named Nathan, that both confronted and comforted him in the midst of it all.
How can we help ourselves and others avoid the pain of being caught in the temptation trap?
Firstly, we must recognize that all have a vulnerable nature.
For the flesh desires what is contrary to the Spirit, and the Spirit what is contrary to the flesh. They are in conflict with each other, so that you are not to do whatever you want, Galatians 5:17.
Believers still have a sinful nature that is at war with God’s commands. David loved God deeply but still had to manage his natural desires. One respected theologian said, “The flesh of a believer is no better than the flesh of an unbeliever.” Sinner and saint alike are capable of giving in to the flesh. We do well to respect this truth.
Secondly, we must recognize sin’s vicious nature. Good understanding produces favor, but the way of the treacherous is their own disaster, Proverbs 13:15 (NASB).
Scholars call David’s years from 50 to 70 the season of trouble. And they were. Sin’s consequences were difficult as Nathan foretold. David lost two sons; had a daughter raped and a son try and take over his Kingdom. Sin brings suffering.
Lastly, we must practice God’s recipe for victory.
Come near to God and he will come near to you. Wash your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded. Regardless of any mistake we make — God longs to forgive us and to better our behavior through building within us a better heart. That’s His recipe for restoration. What He did for David he longs to do for all of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.