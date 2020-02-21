I was in my 20s the first time I saw the illusionist David Copperfield perform. I was in awe, and apparently, so was the rest of the world. He ended up grossing $4 billion as a solo entertainer, more than any other solo entertainer in history.
The other day, I started thinking about why his acts were so popular. And do you know one reason I think they were? Because God created every one of our hearts to desire to experience the supernatural.
Supernatural was something Elijah, the prophet we have been studying, understood well. Do you know what else he understood? Prayer. These two always seem to go hand in hand.
Let’s recap. Last week, we talked about the faceoff between the 450 prophets of Baal and Elijah on Mount Carmel. The story started with Baal’s prophets calling to their god to send fire to consume their sacrifice. They failed. Now, finally, it was Elijah’s turn.
Our story continues in Verses 30-31. Here, Elijah called the people to gather around as he repaired the altar of the Lord, which had been torn down. He took twelve stones, symbolizing the twelve tribes of Israel and built an altar in the name of the one true God.
Then, he went even further. He dug a trench around the altar, arranged wood around the sacrifice and then had people pour four large jars of water on the wood three different times. After all, you can’t fake a fire with wet wood.
Then, Elijah stepped forward and prayed, “Lord, the God of Abraham, Isaac and Israel, let it be known today that you are God in Israel and that I am your servant and have done all these things at your command. Answer me, Lord, answer me, so these people will know that you, Lord, are God, and that you are turning their hearts back again.”
Verse 38 says that the fire of the Lord fell and burned up the sacrifice, the wood, the stones and soil. It even licked up all the water in the trench! When all the people saw this, they fell down and cried, “The Lord – He is God.”
Elijah then commanded them to seize the prophets and kill them. After they were killed, Elijah told the king that the drought was ending. A heavy rain would soon come. Talk about a supernatural story. What brought it on? Prayer.
This story can teach us so many things about prayer. It teaches us to prioritize God’s guidance above all and perceive His promises as our possibilities. It encourages us to petition him properly, fully trusting Him to fulfill His word. It teaches us to experience His power so that it inspires others to submit to God as a result of our testimony, and it challenges us to pursue God’s best in every season.
It’s such a wonderful feeling to know that we can pray to the one true God, isn’t it? And thank God, He always fulfills His promises.
