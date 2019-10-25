Have you ever thought about how hard companies work on their brand promises? Why? Because while it’s difficult to share a message that’s clear, convincing and compelling, it’s even harder to deliver on that promise consistently.
For example, Disney’s brand promise is to create happiness through magical experiences. They want us to escape the mundane and remember that life can be enjoyable. Amazon’s brand promise is that they want to bring the Earth’s biggest selection to people while being the most customer-centric company. They want to bring it to your door. These companies are successful because they make these good promises and keep them, too.
Creating a successful, godly life depends on the same thing. Keeping good promises for those we love. Three promises we must keep in our relationships to build a healthy environment are found in Ephesians 4:32. It says, “Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.”
Kind here is chrestos, which means “good, useful and gracious.” Compassionate in the original language is eusplagchnos, which means “well-compassioned and tenderhearted. Forgiving is charizomai, which means to grant pardon, kindness and favor.
If you stop and think about it, that describes how the Father treats us. So we receive His promises for a beautiful life through imitating His nature. God works hard to fulfill His promises, and when we’re promise-keepers who love God and follow well, we will live in His best.
2 Peter 1:4 says, “… he has given us his very great and precious promises, so that through them we may participate in the divine nature …”
You might be thinking, “But I’m not God. Why does making and keeping promises have to be such a big deal to little old me?”
Here’s why. First, it helps us to face and overcome complicated issues we deal with inside. The truth is, people who live in God’s best mature through complication issues instead of trying to move away from them.
Secondly, making and keeping promises causes us to focus our obedience on what creates blessing. It’s important to our futures to take our focus off what’s going wrong and put it on what we can do to make things right. A lot of people will praise God in church, but it’s learning to praise Him in the midst of our problems that turns things around.
Here’s the not-so-popular but life-changing truth. Living a blessed life often requires things like devotion when we want to desert a person, faith when positive feelings aren’t present, passion and patience when we feel passive and growing up when we feel more like giving up.
The great part is that when God asks us for something, we can be sure it’s for our good. He always wants more for His people than from His people. If we’ll make and keep good promises, our lives will turn into something beautiful!
