I’ve often shared how I was from a good, moral Catholic family- who was in church every single Sunday. I can’t remember missing a week, as a kid- even if we were on vacation.
And I am forever grateful for parents who taught me the value of learning to love and fear God in life.
However, it wasn’t until I was 17 that I truly trusted Christ to save me. It was then that I became a fully devoted follower of Jesus. Perhaps, I had put my trust in church attendance or affiliation but at 17 I knew my life was different. I had an assurance of my salvation thru Jesus’ death on the cross. And I’ve been on a journey of living out my faith ever since.
I’ve learned that saving faith doesn’t merely know about God, it knows God.
Jesus tells us in Matthew’s gospel, “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven.” Matthew 7:21
James gives us four truths about what sound saving faith looks like. First of all, saving faith is rooted in God’s nature. James 2:14 says, What good is it, my brothers and sisters, if someone claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save them?
James who was Jesus’ half brother didn’t begin living his salvation until after Jesus’ death and resurrection. Because of this, he lived with a passion to help people understand the difference between institutional faith and personal faith that brings salvation. James wanted them to know that trusting in good works alone to get you to heaven wasn’t enough.
Secondly, saving faith reflects God’s heart. In the same way, faith by itself, it is not accompanied by action, is dead. James 2:17 Our faith in Christ will produce a new nature inside.
That word “dead” is the Greek word, nekros which means a corpse. When we trust in Christ to save us we have a living faith that begins to reflect God’s heart to our world. If we are not expressing fruit from that new nature we have to ask are we trusting in Christ alone.
Thirdly, saving faith is revealed through good works. But someone will say, “you have faith; I have deeds.” Show me your faith without deed and I will show you my faith by my deeds. James 2:18-19
James wants us to understand that our faith has to be more than intellectual and institutional – it has to be a personal faith. One that affects how we live.
Then finally, saving faith is required for God’s work (in any life).
I love how James closes with this comparison….Was not father Abraham considered righteous for what he did.....in the same way, was not even Rahab the prostitute considered righteous for what she did……James 21, 25
Both needed saving faith- for God to save and bless their life.
Here’s why- saving faith that blesses us greatly doesn’t require a great start to have great endings.
