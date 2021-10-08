I love a good underdog story. Something about defying the doubters inspires me.
I read a story about the British Olympic cycling team. Their performance had been poor for 95 years. It got so bad, one European bike manufacturer wouldn’t sell to them because he feared it would hurt sales. Ouch.
In 2003, they got a new coach — David Brailsford — and everything changed. He made a list of all the things that could make them better. Then, he asked them to commit to just 1% improvement every day.
What happened the next nine years was phenomenal. In the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the British cyclists won 60% of all gold medals available. In 2012, they set nine Olympic records and seven world records. The transformation was incredible and the lesson, inspirational. Bad beginnings can have big finishes.
King David, in the Bible both explains and exemplifies this. He endured lots of difficulty and even brought some of it on himself. Ever been there? Yet, he believed and wrote what’s true for every one of us.
“Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be” (Psalms 139:16).
David shares two ways we can allow God to write a story for our life that has an amazing end.
Live Spirit-filled
“Where can I go from your Spirit? Where can I flee from your presence?” (Psalms 139:7).
David ultimately answered, “nowhere!” Through the ups and downs of life, David understood that God was always with him.
Sometimes it doesn’t seem that way for us. In tough seasons, he can appear distant — while our fear or failures seem very present.
That’s why it’s so important to read and meditate on God’s word. His word is his voice that has the ability to lead, comfort and mature us. Hearing God starts with reading God. There are a plethora of versions and reading plans out there to help us. Find one that fits and make it a priority to read a little every day. When we do, we’ll realize how close he really is.
God is not only present with us through his word but through his people. A community of believers is how we receive a tangible expression of God’s strength and support. I’ve heard it said that a Christian without a church is really an orphan. We were designed to be part of a family that helps us experience God.
Formed by God’s Spirit
David continues, “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well” (Psalm 139:14).
Hard seasons can bring condemnation and cause us to doubt ourselves and even God’s goodness toward us. If we’re not careful, our problems start to form our identity instead of God’s promises. God wants us to know full well that we are his wonderful works in progress. Like David, he wants us to courageously believe and declare what God believes about us.
Jesus promises to be the author and finisher of our faith. Let’s take small steps every day and watch God bring about a big finish — in and through our lives.
