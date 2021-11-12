Last year was a real eye-opener. It was a reminder to all of how unpredictable life can be.
Instability can often cause us to grasp more tightly for control — or give-up trying. Although unstable times are uncomfortable, they’re not new.
Political unrest, racial divide and broken families have all existed in centuries past.
Solomon reminds us, “There is nothing new under the sun.” Cultures have always experienced unrest, but God has always provided hope and wisdom that stands the test of time.
Paul speaks of this kind of wisdom in Ephesians. He was a man who’d been imprisoned, beaten, accused, starved and shipwrecked. He certainly understood uncertain times. Yet, he didn’t cave or let it alter his course. And he writes to help us today know how to navigate the changing tides of our time.
So Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the pastors and teachers “... to equip his people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up until we all reach unity in the faith and in the knowledge of the Son of God and become mature ... Then we will no longer be infants, tossed back and forth by the waves, and blown here and there by every wind of teaching and by the cunning and craftiness of people in their deceitful scheming” (Ephesians 4:12-14).
It’s a long passage but do you see his answer? In short, he says the answer to instability — to no longer being “tossed back and forth” — is spiritual maturity.
So how do we develop it? How do we take the next step to having a steady faith in an unsteady world?
Develop firsthand faith
It’s easy for us to look to others to be our answer in trying times — or to want to be the answer for others. And don’t get me wrong, we are to be there for each other. But as a support — not a source. God is a father who wants a personal relationship with every child. Growing in maturity that brings stability requires getting to know God firsthand. Regular Bible reading, church attendance and hanging with people who know him are great places to start.
Develop a doer mentality
In Romans, Paul describes a mature believer as “full of goodness, filled with knowledge and competent to instruct one another.”
Motivation and education are two central themes here. Mature believers are motivated by what’s best for everyone — not just what’s best for them and their sphere of influence.
They’re those who educate themselves in God’s word — enough to help others know his ways.
We all have different starting points, here. The focus is growth, not arrival. We can choose to start or continue the journey by daily practicing what we know — whether that be in how we treat others, how we lead our family, how we manage our finances or how we share our faith.
Although our world around us is changing, we can have an unchanging faith. God has answers that bring about rock-solid foundations in whatever times we’re facing. Let’s develop a maturity and unity that brings stability to our hearts, homes and beyond.
