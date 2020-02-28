I climbed Mt. Baldy when I was 23 years old. It was one of the most beautiful views I had ever seen. I remember standing there for nearly an hour, looking down in awe at the beautiful city of Colorado Springs.
I have to admit though, my attitude on top of the mountain was not the same as it was when I was climbing it. More than once, I wondered if the view would be worth the journey.
Isn’t that how life is? We go from mountain to valley to mountain again. And each time we are in a valley season, we wonder if we will ever get to the mountain again. And if we do get there, we wonder if it will be worth it. Making it from mountaintop to mountaintop requires that we establish disciplined action to keep moving forward in faith despite how we feel.
We also have to learn to handle despair well. We’ve been talking a lot the last two months about the prophet Elijah, and this is something he had to learn. In fact, several prominent biblical figures did! Did you know that Job, Elijah, Jeremiah and Jonah all prayed for God to take their lives when they were in a valley season?
Let’s look at the story of Elijah again and learn how we can follow his example to get through that misery and onto the next mountaintop. If you’ll remember he had just called down fire from Heaven, performing an incredible miracle. Now, Ahab’s wife, Jezebel, wanted to kill him. He went straight from the mountaintop of victory to the valley of despair.
Here’s how he learned to handle it. First, 1 Kings 19:5 tells us that he rested in God’s presence. He understood that resting in God’s presence is the first step to receiving His love and strength.
Then, he received provision from God. In Verses 5-6, Scripture says that “all at once an angel touched him and said, ‘Get up and eat.’ He looked around, and there by his head was some bread baked over hot coals, and a jar of water. He ate and drank and then lay down again.”
Lastly, he reminded himself that the next mountaintop is never reached right away. It takes time. Verses 7 and 8 say, “The angel of the Lord came back a second time and touched him and said, ‘Get up and eat, for the journey is too much for you.’ So he got up and ate and drank. Strengthened by that food, he traveled forty days and forty nights …”
Friends, whether you’re in a valley season or a mountaintop season today, I hope you remain encouraged that you too can reach your next mountaintop. When we learn to rest in God’s presence, receive His provision well and remain patient with His process, we will move from mountaintop to mountaintop with grace.
Remember, you are more than a conqueror through Him who loves you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.