I heard a story of a little girl whose friend was playing dolls with her at her house. Out of nowhere, the family dog snagged her friend’s doll and ran away with it. The little girl burst into tears.
The mom heard her crying and asked “What’s wrong?” “The dog stole my doll,” the friend replied.
The mom then looked at her daughter who was crying even harder. “And what happened to you, honey?” Her daughter responded, “That dog took my friend’s doll.”
I imagine she smiled but was a little bit proud too. Her daughter understood the art of empathy - not only feeling for someone but feeling with them.
Scripture describes Jesus as having this same life-giving quality:
For we do not have a high priest (Jesus) who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are . . . Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence . . . Hebrews 4:14-16
In other words, Jesus gets us. He’s been where we’ve been and knows how to help us. Peter, the apostle, certainly valued this about Jesus. He had quit on God’s call when needed most. Later, scripture says that still Jesus intentionally sought Peter out.
If I’m Peter, I’m running from that encounter. Yet Scripture tells us that, when Jesus called to Peter, he ran to Him. Why would Peter run to Him? And how could he have such confidence? I believe it’s because he had already experienced two things.
Real Faith
When Simon Peter heard that it was the Lord, he . . . headed to shore. . . (NLT)
Peter ran toward the Lord because he had a real faith in who He was. For three years he had watched him heal, love and teach people. He saw Jesus forgive enemies who’d done him wrong. As he watched Jesus, a genuine – though growing- faith formed. He knew Jesus could be counted on to help him on his worst and best days.
Real Family
Simon son of John (aka “Peter”), do you love me . . .
Here came the convo I’m sure Peter dreaded. But Jesus couldn’t ignore it because while Jesus is empathetic – He’s not shallow. He repeated the question three times and three times Peter said, “Lord, you know I love you.” “Then feed my sheep and my lambs.” This was symbolic for saying – take care of my people. Stop fishing for tilapia – and start fishing for the souls of those I’ve sent you to.
Though hurt and maybe embarrassed – Peter stayed. He listened. He obeyed and returned. As a result, thousands came to Christ in His lifetime and millions more after, through his writings. Peter had a real faith in Jesus; and a real family – one that he always knew would help, even it required speaking hard truths motivated by deep love. Because of it, his life was redirected for purpose.
Jesus has real purposes for each of us too- ones He will fulfill if we count on Him during our best and worst days too. Nobody will walk closer and care more about us than He will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.