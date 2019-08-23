I think we’d all agree with the fact that we live in a culture that has attempted to redefine virtue. And because of that, we have things that are forbidden by God freely taken part in by people all around us. Maybe even us. It’s alarming to see that truth is being so sidestepped, with people acting as if it doesn’t even exist.
Paul talked about this way of thought when he wrote Romans 1. In Verse 21 he says, “For although they knew God, they neither glorified him as God, nor gave thanks to Him, but their thinking became futile and their foolish hearts were darkened.”
When we live life our own way, taking it into our own hands, our hearts become darkened in our understanding of who Christ wants to be to us.
Now, let’s be honest. We are all guilty of this at one time or another – me included! How do I know? Proverbs 22:15 says, “Foolishness is bound up in the heart of a child, but the rod of correction shall drive it far from him.”
This verse refers to children, but no matter how young or old, we all struggle to live holy in some areas. It’s human nature. The truth is, it isn’t easy to pass a godly legacy onto our kids and grandkids. I mean, look at some of the pillars of the Bible.
Adam, Abraham, Isaac: They all had a hard time as parents. I mean, Jacob had 12 sons and only one of them has any record of turning out all that great. So, it’s not easy. But it is possible with God’s help.
Changing your family line all starts with gaining a true understanding of God’s heart for legacy. He makes our life more perfect by perfecting us, even though we’ll never be perfect. That’s how he establishes blessing in our line for generations.
Once we understand God’s heart for legacy, we will want to start positioning our heart to receive His generational blessing.
Here is how we do it. First, we must treasure God’s wisdom. Wisdom is receiving God’s truth and applying it to life’s realities.
Second, we must esteem integrity. Integrity is the state of being undivided. Proverbs 10:9 says, “Whoever walks in integrity walks securely, but whoever takes crooked paths will be found out.”
Third, we must embrace servanthood. John 13:13-14 Jesus says, ““You call me ‘Teacher’ and ‘Lord,’ and rightly so, for that is what I am. Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet.” It’s obvious here that Jesus calls us to journey through life with people who honor God, help one another out and care about how each other’s lives turn out!
No matter how many generations before you have failed to leave a godly legacy, you can be the game changer. You and your family can walk in blessing, and your line can be changed, forever.
