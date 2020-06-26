I remember our first Christmas in Victoria 30 years ago. My wife’s parents had bought us a stereo cabinet as a gift and I was in a hurry to put it together.
I knew how most of the parts should be assembled and went to work on it. While I’m sure it took me a little longer than those more capable of me at this kind of thing, I finally came to the end.
I had one piece of glass I needed to slide in, as the front door left. When it didn’t slide in as easily as I thought it should, I grabbed a hammer and barely tapped the glass.
Well, you probably can guess what happened – the glass shattered and so did my confidence. My wife felt bad for me but went on to show me big bold letters that read, “Do not tap glass with a hammer.”
I learned a lesson- I should trust the manufactures wisdom over mine! He knew more about how things were designed than I did!
And that’s what James makes clear to us in scripture. Wisdom starts with God. He knows better than we do how He designed life to work. That’s why he taught us how to attain wisdom and apply it to our lives in the book of James.
First James says, Who is wise and understanding among you? Let them show it by their good life, by deeds done in the humility that comes from wisdom. James 3:13.
First of all, notice wisdom and understanding should produce a good life. The word ‘good’ in the Greek means beautiful and virtuous.
It’s a life that is conscience of making our world and the world around us better – one that fully satisfies ourselves while serving the best interests of others too.
Next, James goes on to tell us that an attitude of ambition will rob us of the good life, a life of submission to God empowers. Submission or humility will cause us to stop and ask what’s the most beautiful, virtuous thing I can do in this situation or relationship?
Sometimes our pace, pressures and people problems can cause us to do what is convenient or best for us instead of what is best for all. But the wise person pauses and prays about how to bring about God’s best in the situation.
Finally, finding God’s wisdom is wise. Proverbs 4:7 says, Getting wisdom is the wisest thing we can do. All of us have a tendency to prize our thoughts and see things through our limited perspective. But human wisdom often leaves people- broken and frustrated- lacking what we really need for life to be beautiful – just like my stereo cabinet.
But God’s wisdom has a completeness to it. It makes everything work together for everybody instead of part of life for some.
All who choose to seek God’s wisdom and then learn to practice it, find that it is incomparable at producing a really good life.
