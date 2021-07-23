Los Angeles is set to host the 2028 Olympics. What an exciting opportunity for this city. And they are preparing for it. One area they are working really hard on is their sidewalks. LA has about 9,000 miles crisscrossing their busy city. And currently the condition of those cement sidewalks is not too good. In fact, the cost to repair these walkways is a hefty $1.4 billion. That’s a lot of money.
Many of these sidewalks are broken, uneven and difficult to travel on. The reason? Seeds existed under these walkways that no one paid attention to. They became trees with roots so strong they grew right through the concrete.
That’s the power of a seed. They start small but can become strong enough to break through the toughest ground. And that’s how Jesus wanted to inspire us when he told his parable of the sower.
Jesus says that understanding the truth of this parable is the secret to understanding all of his parables. It’s because when we receive the seed of his word well, it cannot be stopped — just like those trees in LA. His powerful seeds can bring transformation to anybody’s world.
Let’s learn the three components of how change happens.
The Sower
“A farmer went out to sow his seed”( Matthew 13:3).
Farming was a common occupation in Jesus’ day, so the people understood him well. Every spring, farmers threw bags of seed over their shoulders to scatter on the softened hillsides. Later, their families would step the seed into the ground so it wouldn’t wash away. However, in Jesus explanation, he shared that the farmers he spoke of were those sowing God’s word in hearts. It could be us — when we read and study the scripture, or a Bible teacher or pastor who shares God’s word with us. It’s anyone who deposits the truths of God’s word into our hearts.
The Seed
“A farmer went out to sow his seed” (Matthew 13:3).
Jesus makes it clear that the life-giving seed he’s referring to is the word of God. In Isaiah 55:10-11, we are encouraged to treat God’s word as a seed that comes forth from God’s mouth. And he promises “it will accomplish all He desires and prosper in everything He sent it to do.”
The Soil
“Listen then to what the parable of the sower means: When anyone hears the message about the kingdom and does not understand it, the evil one comes and snatches away what was sown in their heart,” Matthew 13:18-19.
Our hearts are the soil where the seed of God’s word is sown. And Jesus made it abundantly clear that not all hearts are capable of bearing the desirable fruit God’s word can bring forth. Calloused hearts don’t allow God’s life-transforming seed to enter in. Casual hearts don’t allow God’s word to root and release life. Crowded hearts strangle the potential of God’s word like weeds. But consecrated hearts should be highly valued for the fruitfulness and satisfaction they can bring forth.
Let’s show others the secrets of truly satisfying living.
