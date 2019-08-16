One of the biggest wake-up calls of my life came at 15 years old. I was out playing whiffle ball with my cousins, when I learned devastating news: My dad had had a heart attack at only 47 years old.
As I watched through a crack in the hospital room door, my dad was transported from the stretcher onto a bed. I overheard the doctor say, “He’s dead,” as they tried desperately to shock him back to life.
Thankfully, they succeeded. From that day on, my dad changed a lot about his life. He changed his stress level, his eating habits, even his schedule. Most importantly, he recognized how precious his time with me, the youngest of five, was. He focused even more than before on instilling good values into me. Ten years later, when my dad did pass away, I was confident that I could lead a good life because of what he had taught me.
That’s what legacy is all about. Its about generations coming together because we have a mutual desire to eliminate sin’s curses and live in God’s blessings.
God gave us a fantastic blueprint for this in Deuteronomy 30:15, where God says, “I set before you life and death, blessings and curses. I want you to choose life so that both you and your children may live.”
Is there anyone who doesn’t want their children to live blessed? I don’t know any! So here is the question: what choices do we need to make to get there?
There’s a man in the Bible whose story gives us the answer. His name is Jehoshaphat, and we learn first from his successes and later in life, from his failures. His life first teaches us to treasure God’s instruction. If you read his story, you’ll find that Jehoshaphat chose to follow God, not to follow his own agenda. It’s the same with us – the outlooks we choose will determine our outcomes.
The second thing we learn from Jehoshaphat is to treasure training from trusted mentors. This is so important. At some point in his life, Jehoshaphat decided to turn God’s people back to Him. In order to do so, he appointed judges throughout Judah to hold people accountable. We need this, too. Mentoring makes blessing happen in ways greater than we could imagine.
Third, Jehoshaphat taught us to treasure perseverance. This time, we learn from Jehoshaphat’s failure. He didn’t persevere. His life ended with his heart against God. Jehoshaphat had a son named Asa that became king next. In a selfish spree, Asa killed all other sons of Jehoshaphat so that they could never usurp the throne.
And just like that – Jehoshaphat’s legacy was gone. Why? Because He didn’t recognize the source of legacy. He didn’t finish treasuring God’s instruction, training from trusted mentors or perseverance.
Friends, let’s make our stories different. Let’s choose to honor God’s way, so that our lines can be blessed for generations to come.
