It first aired in 1968 as a typical children’s educational show — “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.” Many my age can still see Mr. Rogers coming in the door and changing out his coat for his red sweater and dress shoes for his iconic sneakers.
We may also remember the opening and closing song of each episode: “Won’t you please? Won’t you please? Please won’t you be my neighbor?”
I admit as a kid I didn’t watch the show that often, but it did become a huge success for over three decades. And Mr. Rogers became a hero in many homes in America. And rightly so. He emulated and educated us about genuine respect, kindness and compassion for all people. He showed America how to be a good neighbor.
And it was at a very crucial time in our country. There were racial riots across American cities, just like today. There were heated battles in our schools over Bible reading and prayer.
President Kennedy had just been assassinated followed by his own brother’s assassination, just four years later. In a chaotic and emotionally charged time, Rogers called us to live as good neighbors with courage and compassion.
And Jesus, well, he does the same. He’s a master at teaching us how to let our convictions turn into contagious behaviors that bless our world.
When asked by an expert in the law, “who is my neighbor,” Jesus tells us clearly through the story of the good Samaritan. A man was robbed, beaten and left for dead on his way from Jerusalem to Jericho. Two religious men traveling the same road saw the man but passed by on the other side.
They may have believed correctly, but they didn’t behave correctly. Jesus lets us know that passing by someone in need is not OK. We are called to care locally. Hurting people need more than a TV preacher or podcast — they need people — a local community that can love and help them walk into a better life.
It was a Samaritan that stopped and began to serve this man’s needs. Samaritans and Jews were not on the friendliest terms. In fact, Jews despised Samaritans because they had compromised their Jewish spiritual roots.
And Samaritans saw the Jews as proud and judgmental. But this bad blood didn’t keep him from being a good neighbor.
The Samaritan bandaged his wounds and poured oil and wine on them. The oil represents the Holy Spirit and the wine, the blood of Jesus. It’s His blood that brings us into his family and the Holy Spirit who begins to fix and heal our hurts. We are called to minister redemptively.
Lastly, he took him to an inn where he could receive ongoing care. He even paid for his stay until he was restored. The inn is a picture of the church. The Samaritan understood that the man had more needs than could be met by just him. None of us can be the Body of Christ alone. We are called to empower corporately.
Our world needs us now, more than ever, to be good neighbors. Let’s be the church they need to see.
