As the year began, I sensed God wanted to do more through an organization we have called the Significant Church Network. This network is dedicated to nurturing thriving churches in parts of the world where the church is nonexistent or stagnant.
Not long after sensing this, I was asked to write an article for a magazine that goes out to 100,000 pastors. Naturally, I was honored and asked the Lord what to share.
As I did, I was reminded of a call I got from my friend, Pat, a few days earlier. Pat is from Kentucky and part of the network. He’s also a pastor who raises pigs and cows and always has some great stories to tell.
Pat told me that after prayer that morning he was getting out of the shower and the Lord spoke to Him. He said, “Tell Jim, he’s only one player away from a Super Bowl with Significant Church.”
Now, I’ve known Pat a long time and knew he wouldn’t say this without really believing God had spoken. So, as I was thinking about Pat’s words, the Lord prompted me to ask for a conversation with the president of the organization I was writing the article for.
We spoke later and he was quiet and listened well as I shared my heart for Significant Church. Later, he called back saying he felt the Holy Spirit wanted him to help take the mission of Significant Church to the next level. He would start by introducing our leadership team to pastors through his magazine. Then, he would help develop a digital magazine for us to share best practices. His company would also produce webinars where we could help pastors and leaders, and they would prepare the packaging and marketing to get it out to those who needed it.
When I presented this plan to our executive team they were all in. Wow, what God could do was so far beyond anything we could have orchestrated on our own. We all have a part to play, but we could never do God’s part. His grace is amazing.
Paul reminds us of that too. He tells us in Ephesians that God’s grace can do infinitely more than we could ask or think. How is that grace experienced best?
Fulfilling his purpose
“Surely you have heard about the administration of God’s grace that was given to me for you” (Ephesians 3:2).
Paul understood God’s grace on his life was to minister effectively to the Gentiles. He wanted them to know they were included in God’s plan and promises. There’s a God-given purpose for each of us with grace to go with it. Whether it’s as a school teacher, business executive or mom — it’s enough to fulfill our mission.
Finding his power
“I became a servant of this gospel by the gift of God’s grace given me through the working of his power” (Ephesians 3:7).
Paul learned he had to become God’s servant to experience his supernatural power. He had to trust instead of try.
When we go all out to serve God’s purposes, he never disappoints. He satisfies what our hearts were created to experience — and infinitely more.
