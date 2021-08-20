Being the baby of five definitely had it’s perks. By then, my parents had more money to spend and less energy to discipline. And I enjoyed both a lot.
But at age 15, life shifted for me. My dad had a heart attack — the widow-maker. He lost a third of his heart, which forced him to plan to retire early. He had been a researcher at PPG Industries and had always given us a secure and stable home. But now he would need to invest in the future of my mom.
I had to battle insecurity and fear about my future. I wondered how I would have enough to succeed in life. This was my mindset as I entered my first year at the Christian University I attended. It was a school known for living a spirit — empowered life where both God’s plan and his provision could be experienced. But I wasn’t trained in childhood to live this life, so I had much to learn. And it wasn’t always easy. When friends of mine would bounce a check, they would call home and it was fixed. But me, I was playing baseball, working a job and doing what I could to make ends meet. But I learned invaluable lessons those four years that have stood the test of time.
I was taught how to handle the daily difficulties that stood between me and the destiny God had. Here are three heart attitudes that we must develop well.
A determined heart
“Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you” (Matthew 7:7).
Prayer is more than just an ask and appear lifestyle. It goes deeper than that. It’s a relationship with our heavenly Father who wants to love and provide for us. And one that wants us not just to ask, but seek to know him better. Our most treasured relationships are with those who’ve been through trouble with us — and helped us succeed on the other side. And that’s what our heavenly Father wants to do too.
A decisive heart
“For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and the one who knocks, the door will be opened” (Matthew 7:8).
Jesus wants us to understand the surety of his promise to us. It’s not something that’s hit or miss, or may or may not happen. It’s prayer we can have confidence in. I had to learn to embrace my difficulties with an assurance that God knew what he was up to in my life. And he alone could get me past the problems to the purposes he had for me. And almost 40 years later, I can tell you he’s still doing it.
A devoted heart
“Which of you, if your son asks for bread, will he give him a stone?” (Matthew 7:9).
We can trust that God will give us his best. He’ll stay committed to us not just for a little while but for the long haul. Our devotion to him will enable him to bring to pass more than we ever dreamed.
