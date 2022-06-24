What if I were to tell you I had the secret to both feeling better about life and walking into a brighter future? I’d probably get your attention. Jesus certainly did when he talked to his followers about this secret in Matthew 6. They had asked him to teach them to pray. And he taught them that learning to experience God well through prayer creates our best life.
Jesus helped them and us understand the right motivation in prayer. And it’s not about being selfish or wanting to be seen; or even about saying the same things continually. But prayer is to be personal and best done in private. Jesus tells us that praying in secret brings open success.
Why? Because prayer causes God’s to work in us and our circumstances.
I learned that in my early twenties when I felt God’s call to the mission field. I had conflict inside. Nobody in my family was a missionary and I really didn’t know where to start. But I prayed about it.
Then I met a gal who was getting her Master's at the university I attended. She was from Uganda. One day, she said she believed God wanted me to go to her country and share the gospel. She wasn’t pushy but she was persistent. How could she know what I was thinking about? But the more I prayed the more aware I was that God was leading me to go.
I spent the next two and a half years oversees preaching in crusades, schools and churches. And I saw God do a lot in and around me.
That step led to another. I became the Missions Director at the university I graduated from. There I met and married my wife. And that led to working for and being mentored by my father-in-law. Which then led me to the church I have joyfully pastored now for over 32 years. I’m convinced that prayer is the secret to a fulfilled and fruitful life. It's how we receive God’s best when we face significant decisions, difficult circumstances and uncertainty in our future.
Like Abraham — who is the Father of our Faith. How did he allow God to create blessing for and though him?
Honored God’s presence
From there he went on toward the hills east of Bethel and pitched his tent, with Bethel on the west and Ai on the east. There he built an altar to the LORD and called on the name of the LORD. Genesis 12:8
An altar in the Bible symbolizes surrender to a source of help. God made Abraham a great promise. But Abraham understood there had to be great honor to see that promise fulfilled. God has the help we need in every season. But it can only be received when we make what’s important to God, important to us — in our attitude and our actions.
Honored God’s guidance
Abraham honored God’s leading even when it was difficult — when he didn’t know the outcome. But when he gave God what He asked for, God provided what was needed for Abraham. God’s blessing will always intersect our obedience. Without a doubt, honor for God creates a beautiful life.
