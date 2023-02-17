Over 2.4 billion Christians call one man their spiritual father. His name is Abraham. Interestingly, when God first told Abraham he would become the father of many, he was the father of none. Not to mention, he was a nomad with not much to his name.
Still, throughout Scripture, God made Abraham incredible promises. Ones like:
“... I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing,” Genesis 12:2.
“All nations will be blessed through you,” Galatians 3:8.
And that he would be “the father of us all,” Romans 4:16.
These verses make two things clear: first, God’s heart is for every person. He wants us all to encounter His goodness. Second, God made Abraham three specific promises — ones He continues to make us today.
He promises to bless our lives, create legacy through them, and give us leadership influence in our world. These promises don’t just come to pass on their own, though. Abraham had a part to play, and so do we. It’s faith.
Scripture clearly lays out the characteristics of this faith we’re called to. Abraham treasured them, and he saw God’s promises fulfilled. If we will do the same, we will watch in awe at the beautiful life, legacy, and leadership potential God brings to pass!
The first characteristic is parting faith. Hebrews 11:8 says, “By faith Abraham, when called to go to a place he would later receive as his inheritance, obeyed and went, even though he did not know where he was going.” When we choose faith, we often have to embrace the uncomfortable, leaving behind culture’s way for God’s way.
The second characteristic is patient faith. Hebrews 6:15 says, “… after waiting patiently, Abraham received what was promised.” To live by faith, we have to wait in faith, fully trusting God will do what He says He will do at just the right time.
The third characteristic is promise-focused faith. Hebrews 11:10 says, “For he was looking forward to the city with foundations, whose architect and builder is God.” Living by faith means we continually fix our minds on what God is building for tomorrow — not on the way things look today.
The fourth characteristic is empowered faith. Hebrews 11:12 says, “And so from this one man … came descendants as numerous as the stars in the sky…” When we live by faith, we’re living empowered by God’s purposes. We trust Him to fulfill His promises because of the purpose that lies in them — the purpose of blessing others and bringing glory to His name.
The final characteristic is positive faith. Hebrews 11:15-16 says, “If they had been thinking of the country they had left, they would have had opportunity to return. Instead, they were longing for a better country — a heavenly one…” To see God’s promises come to pass, we must fix our focus on where we’re going, not on what we’ve left behind. Thank God, with Him, our future only gets brighter.