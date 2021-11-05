I heard a quote from a well-known theologian I admire. In it, he explained a trend many of us have probably seen. He said that in the past, individuals were admired primarily for who they were within their community — how they treated others, served and used their gifts. Today, trends have shifted. People are valued less for who they are within the community and more for maximizing individuality.
Motto’s like “do you” and “find your best self” are common. Don’t get me wrong — I am a major proponent of personal development and maximizing your potential. But when the motive for growth becomes “me” instead of “we,” we have lost sight of our true design.
So how do we side-step culture’s trend? How do we live fully ourselves, yet not solely for ourselves? How do we live in relationships that help us believe for a life and purpose that actually is better together?
I believe Paul shows us in Ephesians. He says, “So Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelists, the pastors and teachers, 12 to equip his people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up” (Ephesians 4:11-12).
Paul is saying that to live better together requires:
Honor for our leaders
Many struggle here simply because of experiences with leaders they felt wanted something from them, rather than for them. As a result, we often guard ourselves instead of giving opportunity to trustworthy people to nurture us. Paul made sure the Ephesians understood that God calls us to look to trustworthy leaders he has gifted to us.
The Biblical names for those leaders are apostles (who help people become more), prophets (who help us obey better), evangelists (who help us reconnect to God), pastors (who help us mature in faith) and teachers (who help us understand God’s word better). They are each gifts to help us reach our full potential in God, alongside other believers. It’s worth noting that we shouldn’t trust just anyone with these roles — but instead look to proven, trustworthy ministers. When we humbly accept the influence of these people, it empowers us for better living.
Honor our potential
Paul says the reason for these leaders is to equip people for service that builds the body up.
In short, Paul says, “They were given to equip you and to build you up. And in doing so, to make you capable of building others up!” Each of us is uniquely gifted by God to become somebody unique and to build up others in unique ways.
When we dismiss, deny or doubt our importance, we rob both ourselves and others of the success, satisfaction and significance God wants our hearts to enjoy.
If you’re not sure of your gifts, serving others will help you become aware of your strengths. Certain tests and books can help, too. I promise you the work will be well worth it for you and the community you are called to live in.
The life God has for us is unique to us and bigger than us, too. God wants us to discover why together is always better.
