I’ve always had a hard time not getting distracted. As a kid, I would blare my favorite music while driving, much to my parent’s frustration. They would tell me, “Jimmy, if you’re not careful, you’re going to have a wreck one day!” And sure enough, I did. That day was an awakening for me in more ways than one. I realized that distraction in driving – and in life – could really get me into trouble.
For all of us, if we allow distraction to creep into our lives, we eventually find that while we only gave the enemy an inch, he found a way to take a mile. What might start out as something small can totally ruin our lives if left unchecked.
That’s why Proverbs 3:5-6 encourages us to stay on God’s path by trusting Him instead of giving way to distraction. It says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways, submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.”
Trust is the key to God’s supernatural help and blessing. We talked last week about Elijah the prophet, and how God had called him to obedience, even when it wasn’t easy. He called him to stand up for righteousness in a land where it was scarce, if present at all.
Today, I want us to learn something else from Elijah. I want us to learn that Christianity is not about chasing experiences, because experiences are simply distractions. Distractions that could get us really off track. Instead, Christianity is about a relationship with Jesus in which we trust Him fully, recognizing that our greatest help is always on the inside.
When we are introduced to Elijah in the Bible, it is obvious that the 16 miracles he performed that are recorded in Scripture didn’t just happen coincidentally; they happened because he had a relationship with God in which he fully trusted Him to bring about His purposes. He understood that supernatural blessing is experienced because of who we worship, not who we are.
In our text (1 Kings 17:2-8), Elijah shows us how to access God’s help on the inside, through trusting Him completely.
In the passage, God told Elijah to leave where he was and go hide in the Kerith Ravine, east of the Jordan River. There, God would supply water through a brook and would direct ravens to supply him with food. God wanted to bless Elijah, but he needed to know he would trust Him completely. Thankfully, Elijah did, and God kept His word.
Elijah’s story teaches us three things about trusting God. First, it requires practice. Like in Elijah’s case, there is often trust-testing before the blessing. Then it requires a place. Give God an open heart and schedule daily, and He will direct you. Then, it embraces purpose. When we, like Elijah, trust God in solitude, He blesses us abundantly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.