I wasn’t raised in a family where we were taught to pray prayers we expected God to answer. Don’t get me wrong, we prayed, but usually, it was our last resort. I didn’t understand then, what I do now – God cares about the needs of my life and wants me to live confident in his ability to bring about answers.
I learned this lesson early on in my Christian life. At 19, I was headed from my hometown near Pittsburgh to Arizona to play baseball. As I was driving near the Oklahoma turnpike, my van broke down. It was actually a miracle it made it that far. I hitchhiked to a Christian University I knew of, not far away. Well to make a long story short, I ended up staying at this university, playing baseball and eventually graduating.
It was a definite God-ordained detour. And it was here that I begin to see people live out their faith in a tangible way that I was desperate to experience myself. I began going to church pastored by a former athlete and graduate of the same university. He taught me how to practice my faith by trusting God and persevering through the problems I faced.
I remember seeing him before one of the Wednesday night services. He had heard my story and asked me how I was doing. I told him that I was doing pretty good “under the circumstances.” I’ll never forget what he did next, he turned his head sideways and said, “Jim, what are you doing under there? “We laughed but I knew he was encouraging me that God wanted to help me overcome my circumstances, instead of living overcome by them.
Hebrews 11:1 says, Faith is confidence in what we hope for and the assurance of things that we do not see. This word confidence means to be rooted in who God is. You see true Bible faith is not confidence in man, a positive outlook, a denial of reality or a positive energy we embrace. Faith is confidence based on the character of God.
James, the half brother of Jesus knew the value of confidence in God. James, didn’t believe in who Jesus was until after His resurrection. Though he spent years distracted, he eventually became a devoted follower and later discipled many wavering and weary followers into confident believers. James wrote, Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him.
What does it take to persevere and stand so we receive God’s promises? Firstly, we have to embrace God’s priorities. Isaiah reminds us that God’s thoughts and ways are higher than ours and produce better results than ours.
Secondly, we have to choose to persevere and not give up when things get hard. Lastly, we have to find in God’s presence what’s we need to win our battles in life. Let’s trust this new year to be our best as we trust God’s character and stay confident in what he can do.
