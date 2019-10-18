I heard about a man who wanted to divorce his wife. They had been fighting often, and he had a lot of bitterness toward her. So one day, he went to his attorney friend and told him about his plans.
He ended with, “I need you to help me get everything I can get out of the divorce. In fact, she has been so terrible, I don’t care how badly we hurt her.”
The attorney was a Christian man who wanted the best for his friend. So he thought for a minute before he responded.
“OK. If you really want to hurt her, here is what you should do. Take her to her favorite vacation spot. Do her favorite things, eat great food, and then one night, when everything feels perfect, let her know that you’re divorcing her,” he said.
The man did just that. The attorney waited for the cruise to end to hear how it went. But the next day, he never heard from his friend. A week later, still nothing. Pretty soon, two weeks had passed. A month. Two months. Finally, the attorney called his friend.
“Were you still wanting to go through with this divorce?” he asked.
The man replied, “No. I learned an important lesson on that trip. When I started treating my wife like a queen, I realized I married one.”
I love that story because it reminds us all of something vital to living our best lives: We can’t give up on things just because they’re not everything we want them to be. Instead, we have to let God do a work in us. When we let Him mature us, we can watch in gratefulness what He will do.
1 Thessalonians 5:14-18 says, “And we urge you, brothers and sisters, to warn those who are idle and disruptive, encourage the disheartened, help the weak, be patient with everyone. Make sure that nobody pays back wrong for wrong, but always strive to do what is good for each other and for everyone else. Rejoice always, pray continually. Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”
Here, warn means “to inform of impending danger.” Idle means “unarranged,” and disruptive means “little-spirited.”
So the key to living lives we feel grateful for is living in unity with those around us. We can’t allow our hearts to get unarranged or our spirits to get small in bitterness, but we must consistently choose unity.
You might think, “But Jim, my relationships are way past fixing.” That’s not what God says. He gives us three things we can do to restore difficult relationships. First, we have to embrace unity. We must choose it above all else. Secondly, we should esteem unity. We must prioritize it above our circumstances and feelings. Finally, we have to endure hard times for the sake of unity. When we consistently choose unity, our lives will turn into something we’re truly grateful for.
