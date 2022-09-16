I’ll never forget my starting point of faith. It was July 30, 1977, at a Christian coffee house. My older brother was dating a Presbyterian gal. Her uncle was teaching the Bible and praying for the sick at this nearby coffee house.
Now I didn’t really want to go to church that Saturday night. In fact, my brother tricked me into it. He told me we were going to play basketball, but he kept driving. But it was that night that I came to faith in Jesus as a 17-year-old.
The people there told me that if I’d read my Bible daily, attend a Bible based church and live close to the Holy Spirit, that God would greatly bless my life.
The next day, I grabbed our big red Catholic family Bible and started reading. That’s been over 40 years ago and I’m so grateful for my journey of faith.
Just like me, all of us have a starting place for our faith.
And I’m so grateful that Jesus promises to not only pioneer our faith but perfect it, as we keep looking to Him. He helps us mature in Him so our life becomes more blessed than we could imagine.
That’s what he did for Abraham, the father of our Faith. And he tells us, So those who rely on faith are blessed along with Abraham, the man of faith. Galatians 3:9
What barriers did Abraham have to overcome to develop a confident faith? First, he had to overcome confusing world views.
The Lord had said to Abram, “Go from your country…Genesis 12:1
Have you noticed how differently society sees and thinks about things than God does? So much of culture around us gets in us. That’s why scripture tells us not to conform to the world but be transformed. Have you, like Abraham, had things that God had to tell you more than once to leave behind? I have. Sometimes, we don’t think He’s completely right or maybe we don’t want to change. But to continue to grow well we must be willing to give it up.
The Lord had said to Abram, “Go from your country, your people . . . Genesis 12:1. Secondly, Abraham had to deal with confusing family cultures. Usually the family we’re raised in determines the way we practice our faith. Abraham wasn’t raised to know God.
He lived among moon worshipers in the city of Ur. But God wanted to lead him out to lead him into a new life. Sometimes we have to decide whether we’re going to please God or others. I know I did. All of us have things in our family culture that we must let go of to mature into God’s best.
Lastly, Abraham had to face confusing circumstances.
Terah, Abraham’s father, had just died- (Genesis 11:32). He started Abraham on this journey with God, and then he was gone. This was something they were supposed to do together. Certainly, Abraham had questions and doubts, but he didn’t let those have the final say. He continued to trust God and experienced great blessing because of it. And we can too. Our God never disappoints.