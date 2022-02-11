Living in Texas, you’ve probably heard the phrase, “He’s big hat and no cattle.” It describes someone who talks big but doesn’t deliver. But I’m probably not telling you anything new. You’ve likely heard the phrase, used the phrase, or maybe some days, even felt like it described you. We’ve all experienced the gap between where we want to be and where we really are.
Peter, in the Bible probably felt this way and by some people’s standards probably should’ve. One night he promised Jesus he would never deny Him – even if everyone else did. Only days later, he denied him, not once but three times. Ouch. Big promise. No delivery.
While many would’ve dismissed Peter as a fake, Jesus continued to believe in him as a follower.
In fact, the first day Jesus met Peter he said:
“You are Simon son of John. You will be called Cephas.”
In the Hebrew, “Simon” means, to hear. “Cephas” means rock. In translation, Jesus could be understood as saying:
“Simon, you are one who hears. And how you hear will affect whether you become the rock I know you can be.”
Peter wasn’t perfect. He didn’t always “hear” perfectly. He had to keep trusting in who Jesus believed he could be - even through his ups and downs. But He did find in Jesus someone who would stick with him, as he moved from who he was to who he could be.
The truth is, we are all on our own journey of becoming who God sees. Like Peter, listening to God faithfully, though imperfectly, we don’t quit. The enemy will try to use our pain, pride or our past to convince us that progress isn’t possible. But, as with Peter, Jesus is committed to the process. He invites us to cooperate with him as He helps us become the best version of our true self.
The Apostle Paul shows us two ways we can do this.
See through His eyes.
…When you believed, you were marked in him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit, 14 who is a deposit guaranteeing our inheritance until the redemption of those who are God’s possession—to the praise of his glory. Ephesians 1:13,18
Paul is saying that the Holy Spirit is our “guarantee” or assurance that we can expect a new and blessed future. Redemptions mean to rescue from loss-and to fulfill opportunity. One of the Holy Spirit’s jobs is to take areas of our life where there’s been loss, disadvantage and hurt and turn it around for good. Where we’ve been overcome, He wants to enable us to overcome and receive the beautiful opportunities He gives.
Surrender to His ways
8 I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened in order that you may know the hope to which he has called you….Ephesians 1:18
When the Holy Spirit helps us see God’s hopes for our lives, He asks us to lean into them. He wants us to trust Him and work with Him to bring them about. God wants to do more good in and through our life than we could ever imagine.
And what He promises – He can deliver.
