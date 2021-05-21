As a teenager, I umpired little league baseball games. And one of my funniest memories happened as I was umpiring a game with a friend. He was on the bases and I was at home plate. My friend’s dad was managing the team his younger brother played on. It was a really big game where the winner would take first place.
The score was tied and there was a close play at first base that could potentially determine the outcome. My friend called his dad’s player out at first base.
His dad rushed out of the dugout to argue the play. After a few exchanges, my friend told his dad, “You’re outta here!” His dad looked at me as if I could reverse what happened. But, since he was the manager and his son was the umpire, his son actually could throw him out of the game!
Between innings, my friend asked if he could stay the night at my house. I laughed and said, “Yes, because after the game, he’s the dad and you’re the son, again.”
Great relationships undoubtedly have their moments of tension. We want to toss each other out regularly. That’s why Jesus taught the importance of living fully forgiving while patiently focusing upon becoming better together. In his parable, Jesus shares these three secrets:
We owe others more than we realize
“Therefore, the kingdom of heaven is like a King who wanted to settle accounts with his servants" (Matthew 18:23).
One of the king’s servants owed him 10,000 bags of gold and was unable to pay it. Now 10,000 golden talents then would be equal to $11.9 billion dollars today. That’s an enormous debt to forgive — but this king did so out of concern for his servant’s life.
Jesus started his story this way to help us see our need to settle accounts better. We focus too often on what we’ve done wrong to each other. Great relationships are built by people whose focus is upon who they can be for each other.
We need to have more mercy than we realize
"Shouldn’t you have had mercy on your fellow servant just as I had on you?’" (Matthew 18:33).
Those are the words the king shared with the man who’d been forgiven his debt. He did so because the man angrily refused to forgive the debt of someone who owed him far less. The richness of God’s mercy draws us into a relationship with him that enables him to then bring out the best in us. He wants us to do the same for others.
We are treated by God as we treat others
“This is how my heavenly Father will treat each of you unless you forgive your brother or sister from your heart" (Matthew 18:35).
This unforgiving servant was thrown in jail and tortured until he paid back all he owed. Why? Because he lacked mercy. The king wanted his servants to understand what unforgiveness does — it makes life torturous as we hold each other in prisons. But our hearts come alive when we choose full forgiveness and a patient focus upon getting better together. Let’s fill hearts with mercy and grace like God does.
