I played the game Red Rover often as a child and always seemed to win. The reason — my big brother was on our team. And he was a beast.
But his will to win went far beyond Red Rover. My brother was a two-sport high school and college athlete. His college football team won the national championship twice. And he went on to train the strongest team in college football.
My brother was resolute and faith-filled when facing opposition. I’ll never forget when I went with him and his 5-year-old son to buy a new car.
As he was about to negotiate the price of the car with the salesman, his son blurted out, “Dad, aren’t you going to ask the man if he’s going to heaven?”
My nephew heard my brother ask people that question often. Nightly, they prayed for people they knew needed salvation. Well, the salesman was caught off guard. My brother reminded him of the importance of the question and that the car may last 10 years but heaven was forever.
I always admired how my brother’s fight moved things forward. And the Bible is clear — we must fight to win the spiritual wars around us.
The Apostle Paul taught in Ephesians Chapter 6 about the “prayer armor” believers fight with who move forward into answered prayers. He became very familiar with these while chained to a Roman soldier. It contains six pieces.
“Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist...,” Ephesians 6:14.
God’s truth is under attack today and must be stood for. People whose beliefs are broad and unbiblical can’t withstand the many ways evil works in our society.
“...with the breastplate of righteousness in place...,” Ephesians 6:14.
Righteousness is more than learning what’s right — it is doing what’s right. God promises to always reward the path of righteousness.
“...and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace...” (Ephesians 6:15).
Roman soldier’s shoes carefully protected their feet from sharp objects placed by their enemy. Our greatest protection from evil is found in living close to God and in obedience to his path.
“In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one,” Ephesians 6:16.
The soldier’s shield was 4 feet tall, wooden and fortified with metal. It was soaked with water to quench flaming arrows the enemy shot. Under heavy attack, soldiers formed a circle keeping all protected with their raised shields. That’s a call to the church to stand together and protect one another from evil influence.
“Take the helmet of salvation,” Ephesians 6:17.
There is no healthy life without a healthy head. Our thoughts can lead to life or death when in a spiritual war.
“...and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God,” Ephesians 6:17.
God’s guidance is in his word and is the only offensive weapon needed to win our battles. God wants us all to know the joy of warring and winning — like my brother did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.