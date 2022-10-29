I remember being home from college and going to the gym with my Dad. In my workouts, I try to push my muscles to failure. I’ll hit a couple of reps, get tired and then I say, “I got one more.” Well, this particular day, I didn’t.
We were the only two in the gym and I was doing reps on the bench press. I get to the “one more” stage and it’s not happening. The bar is not budging but sitting on my diaphragm feeling heavy. I push again but no go.
By now, I’m starting to squeak out for my dad to help. Well, he’s on the elliptical in front and totally focused. And if you know my dad, you know what I mean. So, I sat there for what seemed like an eternity when finally a guy comes into the gym and sees me. He feels my pain and runs to the rescue. Thank God. It’s human nature to think, “I got this,” and to rely on our own strength, wisdom or plan. But it creates a problem. What can we learn from Abraham about relying on God instead of running in our own strength?
First, we can see the importance of desiring God’s control.
“When Abram was 99 years old, the Lord appeared to him and said, “I am El-Shaddai—‘God Almighty.’ Serve me faithfully and live a blameless life. I will make a covenant with you, by which I will guarantee to give you countless descendants.” Genesis 17:1-2
God tells him this when he’s 75. The second time God talks to him about a child, he’s 99. That’s 24 long years. But Abraham does his best to follow God. Sure, he makes mistakes but not because he’s wicked but because he’s maturing in the waiting.
It’s freeing to know that God’s plan doesn’t require our perfection. It simply requires our progress and perseverance as we pursue the better life God is calling us to.
Next, we see the importance of desiring partnership with God. “What’s more, I am changing your name. It will no longer be Abram. Instead, you will be called Abraham,” for you will be the father of many nations.” Genesis 17: 3-4
A name change in scripture reveals a nature change. And the Bible teaches that a nature change is necessary to bring forth the new and better futures we desire. God changed Jacob’s, Peter’s and Sarah’s names as well. He did it throughout the Bible to teach us that God makes the world a better place for and through people who partner with him well.
Finally, we see the importance of our wholehearted obedience. “Any male who fails to be circumcised will be cut off from the covenant family for breaking the covenant.” Genesis 17:14. Circumcision symbolizes being “all in” in the Bible. If we aren’t all in, then we are cut off from relationship and blessing. God wants the best for us and He always promises to be there for us. So let’s seek His control, partner with Him well and obey him wholeheartedly so His better plans for us come to pass.