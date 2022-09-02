I grew up in a home with a mom who was a Democrat and a dad who was a Republican. So, it was often interesting conversation around the dinner table – especially during election time.
But I learned a lot as a kid. One parent felt strongly about how laborers were being exploited because of greed. The other parent felt strongly about how business leaders were being punished by excessive taxation; and how labor laws rewarded laziness. They disagreed about what government should and shouldn’t be involved in.
But one thing I appreciated about my parents, was they always disagreed agreeably. They never let their differences divide us as a family. In fact, they taught us people could have their own perspectives provided they honored God’s - and we thought better together. I’m grateful because that’s the kind of environment every family member craves.
And I believe that’s the kind of culture our country craves too. I think there are a lot of us who desire to live God’s truth. And we want to help our neighbors and the next generation do that well too!
But it will require us learning to speak God’s truth with love and respect. And we must live it in a way that inspires respect too!
Because we live in a different America today. It’s one where we’re seeing the innocence of our children stolen. The young are being sexualized in unbiblical and unhealthy ways. Society is secular as a whole, on many fronts, and God’s truth has been suppressed.
Sin creates a gory world. But God can transform many lives if we release His glory well. Listen to Paul’s words:
Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we boast in the hope of the glory of God. Romans 5:1-2
If we have experienced God’s goodness in our life, we know how transforming it is. And we can boast in that. What does it mean to boast? it means to glory in. We simply boast in what God has done for us and what he can do for others in our world.
But if others are to understand, we must listen well. They need to understand where we are coming from. And we must love well too. Love is what keeps the door open as we share God’s truth.
And as we love in word and action people find the support needed to step into a better life. That doesn’t mean that everyone will quickly accept God’s ways or that things will be easy. Paul goes on to say that we can expect suffering and must persevere to impact many lives. But he also says our difficulty provides us opportunity to reflect Christlike character.
I’ve learned that if people don’t like me because of Jesus, that’s OK. But if people don’t like Jesus because of me, that’s not OK.
I’m grateful for believers in our country who have matured and are relating to their world in loving and lifegiving ways. Let’s continue releasing God’s glory well. As we do, we’ll see it become a game changer in many lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.