One of the funniest verses in the Bible to me is Job 14:1 which literally says, “Mortals, born of woman, are of few days and full of trouble.” That’s encouraging, huh? Basically, what it is saying is that everyone has bad days. Everyone experiences trouble.
It really is true. If we end up succeeding in this life, it’s not because we experienced less trouble than others. It’s because we faced that trouble well.
It’s as Psalm 1:3 says, that those who stay with the Lord are like, “a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither – whatever they do prospers.”
You’re probably familiar with the ’90s hit sitcom “Seinfeld.” It was rated the top sitcom two years in a row during that decade and was listed in the top two for seven years. So analysts decided to study what made people like it. Of course, because if they could figure that out, they could produce newer shows to hit that same target market.
After all the extensive research they did, do you know what they found? The reason “Seinfeld” succeeded was not because of the skilled writers or the stellar production. The reason it succeeded was because there was no plot to any episode. The characters just basically laughed their way through life. It was basically, “Yeah, I was dating this person, and we broke up. Oh well.” Or “I got this dead-end job, and I hate it. But oh well.”
Now listen, I’m a huge part of the laughing club. I love stuff that is fun. But this showed me something about our society.
We like to laugh without learning. It’s why teachers have a hard time enforcing rules, because they’re told many times to simply make everyone feel good, no matter what.
It’s why bosses feel they can’t run their companies, because there is so much pressure to simply make their employees comfortable, no matter what their performance is like.
But guess what? I’ve got some news.
We’re never going to feel good in the long run when we do our own thing. It’s when we do things God’s way that life gets awesome.
So how do we face trouble God’s way? We do what Psalm 1 says and develop a heart that wins – not withers – when trouble comes.
It tells us to live with wholehearted praise of our Father and wholehearted belief in Him and His ways.
Psalm 37 gives us habits that helps us with that. Habits such as: not living with negative emotion, trusting God, patiently doing good, delighting in the Lord, committing our way to him, and waiting patiently for Him to move on our behalf.
Friends, let’s decide together to not live with the “Seinfeld” syndrome, but to fall in love with both laughing and learning with Jesus.
Nobody will ever be more good to us than He is.
