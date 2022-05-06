In 2003 a man named Dave Brailsford became the performance director for the British Cycling team. At that time, the team had endured 100 years of mediocrity. They had won only one gold medal in a hundred years. And none of their cyclists had won a Tour de France in 110 years. It was so bad that the top bicycle manufacturer in Europe wouldn’t even sell a bike to the team. He felt it would hurt his business.
But Brailsford convinced the team to buy into a concept called marginal gains. Brailsford helped them identify a long list of things they could get 1% better at and then coached them.
For instance, they learned to ride on more streamlined seats. They used rubbing alcohol on their tires. The team also wore electrically heated outfits so their muscles performed at optimal levels.
These were just a few of the areas they made a 1% improvement. And the results were pretty amazing.
In five years, this team won 60% of the gold medals in the 2008 Olympics. In the 2012 Olympics, they set nine Olympic records and seven world records. From 2012 – 2017, their cyclists won five out of the six Tour de France races.
What a difference it makes to have the right people in our corner. Prayers we are praying not only require help from God but often proper partnerships to bring them to pass.
The scripture reminds us, Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another and all the more as you see the Day approaching. Hebrews 10:23-25
Crowds
We gather in God’s house to receive both information and inspiration. We are taught God’s principles from people who are mature in Christ. And we’re also inspired by the Holy spirit to receive first-hand from Him. He knows just what we need. And his wisdom always leads to protection, guidance and provision. Coming together weekly is not just a suggestion but a command to keep us spiritually strong and spiritually fit.
Circles
Within the crowd we find our circle of friends who spur us on in the life God has for us. We all need help with our attitudes and motivation at times. We need friends who will tell us what we need to hear and not just what we want to hear. That word encourage is translated from the Greek word, parakaleo. It means we are to love and help each other in the same way the Holy Spirit helps us all. When God and godly people help us live healthy God-empowered lives, we end up blessed.
Causes
God puts personal hopes in our hearts that He wants us to hold on to. These hopes are nurtured by time spent with Him. And no one else can do that for us. When we experience well what God is capable of – confidence forms. And through confidence, cooperation and perseverance the causes of our hearts can be fulfilled.
Our partnership with God and the right people brings progress.
