I have a pastor friend who grew up dreaming about being a Nascar driver. He loved fast cars. And his congregation knew this. So, on his 20th anniversary as pastor, they set-up a Nascar experience for him.
But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. My friend kept hitting the obstacles he was supposed to dodge. Finally, the instructor gave him a bit of wisdom — “What you focus on, you’ll move toward.”
What did he mean?
His attention was on the obstacle and not the road. As a result, he hit the obstacle every time. He had to change his focus if he was going to make progress.
And that’s not just true in Nascar racing – it’s true in life. As we enter a new year, we should ask: What has my focus?
Isaiah asked a similar question to the people of His day. I (God) am doing a new thing. Now it springs up; do you not perceive it? I am making a way in the wilderness and streams in the wasteland. Isaiah 43:19
God was asking – what do you see? What has your focus? The wilderness or the way? The wasteland or the water? Today, just like then, God has beautiful plans he wants to move us toward. But first, we have to see it.
So how do we do that?
We Believe His Words
“But these (Jesus’s miracles) are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Messiah, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name. John 18:31
The Greek word for believe is pisteuo and means to trust in; to take someone at his or her word.
John is saying that these eye-witness accounts of Jesus are intended to help us not just know about Jesus – but to trust in Who He is.
As we enter 2022, some might need to trust him as a healer of a broken heart; a benevolent father who wants to meet our need. Some of us may need to trust Him as a good shepherd who can guide us into green pastures.
His Word offers us hope in every area of life. Let’s allow them to help us believe in what He sees so we can experience what only He can do.
We Belong to Him.
Paul in the Bible called himself “a slave of Christ.” He was making it clear who he belonged to. He had entrusted himself to Jesus and that directed his perspective and purpose.
Paul teaches us that seeing what God sees not only requires trusting His words – but entrusting ourselves to Him. All of us – the good and the bad. There’s not an area of our life that we have to hide or hold back from Him. He knows how to work and redeem every part. And the more we give Him the more we find how faithful He is in everything.
So as you step into 2022, what do you see? What has your focus? I encourage you, get in-touch with the words of Jesus. Believe them and entrust your way to Him. Let what He sees capture your attention. He always has your best in mind.
