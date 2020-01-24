In Joshua 4, one of the biggest miracles in Israel’s history took place. The Israelites crossed over the Jordan River while it was at a flood stage (meaning that it was humanly impossible).
Once they made it through, God told them to take 10 stones from the river with them. That seems like an odd request, doesn’t it? But God had a purpose for it.
See, God knew that once they entered the land He had promised them, they would have enemies they couldn’t overcome in their own strength. The stones would serve as a reminder that just like at the Jordan, if they would move forward in faith, God would do the impossible for them.
The fact is that there will always be difficulty along our paths. But thank God, our future blessings don’t rely on an absence of difficulty – they simply require quality faith!
The past few weeks, we have been learning from the prophet Elijah. As we continue through our text (1 Kings 17:17-24) we learn about this very thing – about faith that prevails through every trial.
In 1 King 17:17-18, we learn that the widow God had just miraculously provided for through Elijah’s ministry had a heartbreaking problem. Her son had died.
In Verses 19-20, we see that Elijah discovered the news upon returning to the area. He immediately took the son into the upper room in the widow’s home and prayed over him.
Notice that upon receiving the news, Elijah didn’t flinch. He saw the challenge not as a setback, but as an opportunity to have faith and watch God work. When we, too, live with prevailing faith, we can consider challenges pure joy. Our hallelujahs should always be the loudest when our hearts hurt the most.
As James 1:2 says, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds.”
Next, Elijah shows us what else prevailing faith does – it concentrates on acting in faith. Verse 21 says that Elijah followed God’s leading to stretch himself over the boy three times and cry out, “God, let this boy’s life return to him!”
For all of us, simply believing something will happen isn’t enough. We must let that belief inspire us to action, persevering until the work is completed.
James 1:3-4 continues on to say, “because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”
Finally, our story closes out in Verses 22-24, when the boy’s life returns to him. The passage says that Elijah took the boy to his mother, and they all praised God together. Just like in this story, when we live with prevailing faith, it convinces those around us of its value!
Together, let’s embrace every situation along life’s road with prevailing faith, fully trusting that when we do the possible, God does the impossible.
