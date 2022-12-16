I remember being home from college at Christmas. I was taking 17 hours, playing baseball and working a part time job. I had a scholarship but still had to come up with a good bit of tuition. So, my budget was tight and my parents knew it.
As I was leaving to head back to college, my mom pulled me aside. She handed me a $100 bill and whispered, “don’t tell your dad.” I thanked her and assured her that I wouldn’t.
Thirty minutes later, my dad pulled me aside. He handed me a $100 bill and whispered, “don’t tell your mom.” I thanked him and assured him that I wouldn’t. And I never told either one of them.
I’ve thought fondly about that incident through the years. And even more than about the helpful handout, it was their helpful heart that I’ve never forgotten. In fact, it’s who they were that’s brought far greater value to my life than anything they could give me. And I’m grateful.
That’s also true about my Heavenly Father. Sure, I’m blessed by all He’s done for me, but even more I’m blessed by Who He’s been to me.
He walks with us and works in us to fulfill our deepest longings.
He did that for a man in the Christmas story named, Simeon. God promised that he would live to see Israel’s Messiah. And he did. But it took trust.
Simeon had to see God’s promises as trustworthy.
It had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not die before he had seen the Lord’s Messiah. Luke 2:26
Israel was under Roman rule which was harsh and oppressive. They believed their Messiah would be a political leader rather than a personal Savior. And that He’d bring peace. But Simeon understood differently. He knew the many prophetic scriptures about the birth, ministry, death and resurrection of the Messiah. And these kept him hopeful.
Are God’s hopes a reality in our life? Or does our heart need realigned and revived? Often doubt, indifference or lack of discipline limit what only the Holy Spirit can do? But we can get our hopes up.
Secondly, Simeon had to see God’s presence as trustworthy.
Now there was a man in Jerusalem called Simeon, who was righteous. Luke 2:25
Righteous simply means to have passion to live life right in God’s sight. And the scripture is clear that righteousness reaps rewards. Disregarding God’s way or his will never bring about a win in life. But when we desire and do what’s right – like Simeon – we’ll see results.
Lastly, Simeon saw God’s power as trustworthy.
Moved by the Spirit, he went into the temple courts. When the parents brought in the child Jesus to do for him what the custom of the Law required, 28 Simeon took him in his arms and praised God. Luke 2:27-28.
When baby Jesus was brought to the Temple to be consecrated to God, Simeon was there. And he held that long awaited promise in his arms. What a beautiful picture for us. God wants us to learn to walk closely with Him so, throughout life, we too can hold His promises in our arms like Simeon did.