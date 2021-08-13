Editor’s note: My friend Fred Markert has given much of his life to study historical trends. He has served as the International Director for the Youth with a Mission; the Strategic Initiatives Director for decades; and recently founded the Great Awakening Project. Below is an article taken from his message that encouraged and sobered me.
If America had an expiration date it would read “2015.” What do I mean? Five thousand years of historical trends show that a superpower has never lasted beyond 238 years. At age 244, our expiration date is six years past due.
History shows that without a turnaround, America will not only cease as a superpower but will collapse by 2029. Let me explain.
As we know, the world operates in cycles. We have seasons, moon phases, human development patterns. Our nations have cycles too. We have economic, religious, social and geopolitical cycles to name a few. As long as some cycles remain strong, a country is OK. However, when multiple cycles suffer at the same time, nations decline.
Currently, four American cycles are simultaneously at their lowest points. This has never happened in history. The proclamation, “America is falling apart!” then, is not a culturally responsive statement but a historically rooted one.
Where, then, can hope be found? Not in denying or avoiding the facts — that would be ignorance. But by facing facts with genuine faith.
“If at any time I (God) announce that a nation or kingdom is to be uprooted, torn down and destroyed and if that nation I warned repents of its evil, then I will relent and not inflict on it the disaster I have planned” (Jeremiah 18:8).
“Repent” simply means to change our mind and our behavior. Below are three biblical changes for a nation in decline.
First, renewed personal devotion to God. Lasting change is rooted within. Not with platforms and polls, but in the private recesses of hearts. Not with strong standing, but with humble kneeling before the One who holds the authority to both lift up and tear down ... and who is gracious enough to change His mind (Psalm 75:7).
Secondly, caring for the underprivileged must become priority, both inside and outside the church. This was the catalyst for awakening in Rome. Christians brought those dying from disease into their homes saying, “You will either die with dignity or be healed by the power of God.” Eighty percent of Christians caught the disease trying to save others. I am not saying such heroic acts are always necessary. However, one cannot argue the impact of their sacrifice.
Today, hospitals founded during that era continue to bring healing to people around the world. For us, as for them, Matt 5 must become a reality. “Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven,” (Matt 5:16).
Finally, the church must be mobilized. One of my biggest joys is equipping Christians to represent Christ well in the workplace and community. There are people we see every week who may never step in church; but they will see our life. Showing up daily to work, learning, caring, and serving the people around us speaks louder than any sermon. “So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God,” (1 Corinthians 10:31).
Historically, collapse is inevitable but scripturally, hope is available. Let’s return in humility to the God who’s still moved by changed hearts. And let’s see America blessed once again.
