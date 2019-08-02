I have a question for you. If you are a believer of Jesus, did you come to Him because you absolutely despised the life you were living before? I know some of us who may have because of how hard sin can be on us, but to be honest, most of us probably were happy sinners, if truth be told.
It’s true that sin is fun – for a while. I like to say that sin fascinates before it assassinates. It thrills before it kills. But many of us probably came to Christ not because we despised our life but because we realized that Jesus is who He says He is, and we just knew we should give our hearts to Him.
So here comes a question many of us (as well as many nonbelievers) have probably asked. If Christians make a choice to change, then why do they so often not look different than everyone else?
That answer is pretty straightforward – many Christians don’t understand and practice the heart of their Christian faith. So what do we need to understand to make sure our lives do look different? That they do tell of God’s goodness and transforming power?
Here’s what should make a God-follower’s life look different. First of all, our Salvation, our new birth, should change our heart.
In John 3:3, Jesus was teaching a man named Nicodemus when he said, “Very truly I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again.” Whenever we give our lives to God, He doesn’t just reform us. He doesn’t just call us to new principles, but He actually makes us a new person on the inside. It’s religion that calls people to reform; it’s the new birth that transforms.
2 Corinthians 5:16-17 says, “So from now on we regard no one from a worldly point of view. Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here.”
The second thing that should make a God-follower’s life look different is that God’s Word should change our habits. That’s why John 3:5 continues with, “Very truly I tell you, no one can enter the Kingdom of God unless they are born of water and Spirit.’ This is important because water symbolizes cleansing old habits and the Spirit represents the Holy Spirit empowering us to create new ones.
The final thing that should make a God-follower’s life look different is that the Holy Spirit should change our happenings. In Verses 7-8 Jesus finishes, “The wind blows wherever it pleases. You hear its sound, but you cannot tell where it comes from or where it is going. So it is with everyone born of the Spirit.” In other words, the Holy Spirit will make things happen in our lives we never thought could happen. What’s impossible with man is always possible with God.
