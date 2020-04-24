I read a quote from Ruth Bell Graham who was the wife of perhaps, the most esteemed spiritual leader of my parent’s generation. Someone once asked her, in a critical tone, about something they felt her husband needed to change. Ruth replied, “My job is to pray for Billy; God’s job is to change him.”
What a wise woman. She refused to handle things her way because she learned God had a better way – a way that brought blessing to both.
Often living blessed begins with a decision to stop doing something, not to start doing something. That’s what Psalms 1 calls us to – so that we live like a healthy tree bearing fruit and whatever we do prospers.
What an amazing promise. God wants to help us learn to steward our souls well season after season so we experience his best. He wants to free us from things within that keep us from flourishing.
How does he do this? Psalm 1:1-2 tells us, Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way that sinners take or sit in the company of mockers but whose delight is in the law of the Lord.
Who we walk with determines what we’ll stand for and who we’ll sit with to develop us in life. Mentors are people who have done or are doing what we want to do in life. Mentors play a huge role in our lives in three areas:
Preparation
What if Jesus wouldn’t have walked into the disciples lives and let them know life could be far different than what they were seeing. They could step out of fear and live with a faith that could literally change the world. Jesus had to help them move from a place of self-centeredness to cooperation with the Holy Spirit. Mentors help mature us so that we know that what’s in us can cause what’s around us to begin to change. Hebrews reminds us to ... imitate those who through faith and patience inherit what has been promised, Hebrews 6:12.
Attitude
The prophet Hosea tells us, Sow righteousness for yourselves, reap the fruit of unfailing love and break up your unplowed ground. When I became a fully devoted follower I had to begin to break up the ground of my heart that was keeping me from walking in obedience. I had to make sure the soil of my heart was receiving well the seeds of God’s promises. That meant I had to quit walking and standing and sitting with those who weren’t living the way I needed to live. Thank God for mentors who helped me see and seize a new way of life through faith in God.
Expectancy
Who we look to in difficult times matters. Jesus taught his disciples that faith in God could move mountains. Mountains in life can cause us to give up or grow up in God so we realize our dreams. Let’s look to the promises and the people God gives us so we can prosper in every season.
