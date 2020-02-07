If you are a believer in Christ, your goal is most likely to become more like Him every day. But I think we’d all agree, that’s sometimes easier said than done! Still, the Scripture is abundantly clear that when we take discipleship seriously, it always proves worth it.
1 John 2:6 says, “Whoever claims to live in Him must live as Jesus did.” That’s what a disciple is – someone who learns from Christ to live like Him. The word literally means “pupil” or “learner.”
We’ve been studying the life of the prophet Elijah since the start of our year, and we’ve learned about important traits like faith, obedience, consecration and trust. Today, I want us to talk about another one – discipleship.
Let’s recap part of our story: After a time of running from King Ahab (whose wife wanted to kill Elijah), God told Elijah to present himself to the king. So he did.
In 1 Kings 18:17-18, it says that when King Ahab saw Elijah, he called out to him, “Is that you, you troubler of Israel?”
Elijah’s response was, “I have not made trouble for Israel, but you and your father’s family have. You have abandoned the Lord’s commands.”
We can see here that Ahab did not understand the responsibility of true discipleship. He thought he could acknowledge God’s existence, then live however he wanted.
His lack of discipleship can teach us three life-changing lessons about it. First, it proves that discipleship is personal. Our walk with God is our own responsibility, no one else’s. But Ahab didn’t understand that. He decided to blame, instead of change.
Secondly, discipleship is continual. It lasts for our entire lives. As long as we are living, we should be growing, viewing every day as an opportunity to know God better and become more like Him. John 8:31 says, “If you continue in my Word, then you are truly disciples of Mine.”
In our story, we see that Ahab turned away from God, not toward Him. He knew God existed, but he did not continually seek Him. He didn’t strive each day to be more like Christ, and that caused his kingdom to experience extremely tough times.
Third, we see from our story that discipleship is fruitful. True disciples always produce fruit and help others to do the same. Matthew 28:19-20, also known as the Great Commission, proves this.
In it Jesus commands us, “Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.”
Every disciple is to have a part in making disciples. However, we see in our passage that because he didn’t embrace true discipleship, Ahab experienced famine, not fruitfulness.
I pray that each of us will choose to embrace true discipleship today and every day. Sure, discipleship is work, but the results are way past worth it!
