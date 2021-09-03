I remember watching the Jesus movie with my kids when they were little. It didn’t quite capture their heart like it did mine in the late 70’s. I remember watching them laugh and wondering why. And they convinced me that they intended no disrespect. They simply couldn’t relate to a Jesus who looked American and spoke with words that came from the King James Bible translated in 1611 AD.
Sadly, many today, still view Jesus like that 70’s film – aloof, relevant to another time and sharing words not worthy of great attention. Yet nothing could be further from the truth.
Matthew’s gospel makes that clear. It shares a parable about a king’s return. And it tells us that upon the king’s arrival, He rewarded one group of servants for doing what pleased Him; while reprimanding and punishing others because they did what displeased Him. Jesus’ disciples knew He was the King spoken of – and the servants were all of us when time turns into eternity
He told the pleased this is why He was pleased:
5 … I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 ... I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’
This King, Jesus, cares very deeply about humans in need. And he deeply desires for us to do the same. That’s why He shared two action steps to help us live among those enjoying His pleasure instead of experiencing His displeasure.
Love with Action and in Truth.
Notice, the deeds Jesus commended were not extremely difficult. They were simple, yet intentional. These people prepared meals, visited the isolated, hosted outsiders. Their love gave birth to action.
We are wise to remember that, according to the Gospels, we’re rewarded for redemptive action not for having really good reasons for doing nothing. That said, the new testament does give clear guidelines for benevolence. That is because God’s heart is for us to give others more than just a handout but a hand up.
Living involved instead of insulated
In Matthew 25, the people displeasing to Jesus did the exact opposite. They reply, “When did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or needing clothes or sick or in prison, and did not help you?’” Jesus told them, “Whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.’”
To aim to please Him, then, without loving others is essentially impossible. He notices when we insulate ourselves from others in need instead of investing in their redemption like He did.
And according to Jesus himself, He is not only returning – He is here. He is among the hungry, the thirsty, the sick, and the alienated. That should motivate us all to live to make a difference like He did.
Who wants to be a goat rather than a sheep pleasing our Shepherd because of the good we do for others around us.
