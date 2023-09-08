I just celebrated my 50th birthday. Even 50 years later, my mom still loves to tell the story of the day I was born.
It had been a scorching August to that point. My mother went into labor on a Tuesday evening. My dad drove her to the hospital a little before 11 p.m. When they got there, they made the decision to wait in the car until after midnight, in order to not have to pay for an extra night at the hospital.
So, there they sat for over an hour, my mom having contractions every five minutes, watching the seconds and minutes slowly tick by. Finally, at 12:01 a.m., they walked in. The staff immediately sat my mom in a wheelchair and began the process of checking her in. When my parents finally got up to the room, however, they discovered they had another problem.
The air conditioning wasn’t working.
The nurses brought in a couple of fans and opened the windows. A number of hours later, on a sweltering August morning, with the windows open and the fans blowing, I was finally born.
At that moment, however, something amazing happened. According to my mom, when they handed me to her, all of the struggles from the night before, all of the labor pains, all of the nine months of pregnancy suddenly melted away.
They were replaced by pure joy.
Most mothers have had a similar experience. The pains of pregnancy and the laborious labor suddenly become a distant memory when they hand you your newborn child.
In Romans chapter eight, the Apostle Paul tells us, “I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us” (Romans 8:18).
What you are going through right now – the persistent pains in your body and the hurts and heartbreaks of your life – one day will seem like nothing. They will be a distant memory. They will be replaced by pure joy.
Paul compares what we are suffering right now to labor pains. Right now, we groan as our backs hurt and our marriages crumble and our children rebel. Right now, we “groan as in the pains of childbirth” (Romans 8:22).
God never promised you a life free of pains and problems. What he does promise you is that when your life in this world is over, you have a joy waiting for you which will make all of your pains and problems a distant memory.
Because Jesus lived and died as your Savior – through faith in him – you have a home waiting for you in heaven. One day, you will close your eyes to the pains and problems of this world and open them to the peace and perfection of heaven.
And when you do, all of struggles, all of the pains, all of the heartbreaks will melt away. They will become a distant memory. They will seem like nothing.
That truth doesn’t change the fact that it hurts right now, but it does give us hope. Every pain and problem of this world are only temporary. Be patient. Trust. Don’t give up.
Heaven is coming when all of your struggles will be replaced by pure joy.