Jarrod graduated from A&M, and since the land was available, he decided to farm his first year. He did everything right, but we had one of the worst droughts in the middle of several dry years. His crop just didn’t grow. It was a total crop failure. Sometimes, it just doesn’t work.
This year, when I looked at 17 frozen tomato plants out of 25, I had no such excuse. I knew the chance was there, but I chose to think it wouldn’t happen. I just didn’t prepare and I blame that on laziness and lack of preparation. Even so, it wasn’t total crop failure. I had time to replant.
The soil of Israel has always been favorable to vitaculture. Thats why the vine and the fruit of the vine have such rich symbolism in the life and religion of Israel. In Isaiah 5: 1-17 we see “The Parable of the Vineyard.” A man had a vineyard on a fertile hill. He built a watchtower, hewed out a wine vat and looked for it to make grapes, but it yielded wild sour grapes. It’s a story of crop failure and disappointment. God is the disappointed farmer and Israel is, through it’s willfulness, the bad crop.
This is an allegory that can be contemporized into any situation. Many parents have labored and sacrificed for their children, provided nurture and privelege, only to harvest a disappointing crop. Teachers have poured out themselves, day after day, and had students fail, literally.
Goverment officials invest in high ideals and sowed noble programs, only to get sour grapes, through corrupt officials or obstinate, uncooperative citizens. Jarrod had invested a lot of time and money only to have things fall flat.
We are not to retreat into resignation or irresponsibility. We need to take a mature look at the situation and respond to that reality. Don’t wallow in guilt or self pity or remorse. That doesn’t do anyone any good.
No solution is offered in this parable and I can’t point to one today, but the failure of Israel is implyed, and time and again they had to be brought to their knees by God. God sent them judges and they returned to sin time and again. It seemed like a continuous circle. They would fail God and only return to his ways with repentance from their way. He sent them a king only to have him fail. He sent them prophets and Israel wouldn’t listen. It seems they always returned to sinful ways. It reminds me of my own life. Time and again, I make mistakes, but he forgives me when I repent.
God offers each and every one of us a way out of sin. Repentance is turning away from sin and looking back at the cross. We need to confess our sins often and stay away from those things we know are our weaknesses. Still, sometimes we are weaker. There isn’t any excuse. We know our weaknesses and still fail, time and again. We turn to culture instead of God for answers. We cannot allow culture to overrule almighty God. Excuses never work when we’re living outside Gods way.
When crops fail there can be a number of reasons, We need to write off our failures, search and correct our mistakes, and hope for better harvests in the future. You can’t sweeten sour grapes. So, in failure, don’t make excuses, replant and correct mistakes. Repent and ask forgiveness. We serve a great God who gives us forgiveness though Jesus Christ. Do better in the future.
Jarrod went on to another career and the failure of his crop will always make him look carefully at his fellow man and his experience will serve him in how he handles his present job and the people he deals with in life. He’s a great guy. Maybe I learned something about gardening also. At my age, sometimes people think they know it all. God’s always got a lesson for us.
May God bless you, keep you, and encourage you always. Amen
