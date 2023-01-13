“If you judge people, you have no time to love them.” Mother Teresa.
Mother Teresa spent her life showing the world what real love looked like. For almost 50 years she served the poor and destitute of Calcutta, India. She had a home for the dying because she wanted people to die with dignity, knowing someone cared.
And her life inspired others. By 2013, she had 700 missions operating in over 130 countries of the world. These included orphanages, homes for lepers and hospices for the sick. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. This lady was small in stature but big in influence. She inspired millions around the world through the empathy she lived with. Scripture reminds us that, Mercy triumphs over judgment.” And she showed our world beautiful pictures of that.
There’s a huge need for empathy in our world – beginning in our homes. Because empathy is what causes us to fight for people not just important ideals. Paul reminds us that as a body we’re not to be divided but every part is to have “equal concern for each other.”
Why? Because empathy or concern for other empowers life. How can we practice empathy and enjoy its benefits?
Love one another“A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.” John 13:34-35
This wasn’t a suggestion to Jesus’ followers, but it was a command. He understood people need to be loved well to live well. And that loving others well is a great witness to our world.
Serve one another
Jesus answered, “Unless I wash you, you have no part with me.”
It was Jesus’ last night on Earth. After dinner, he poured water in a basin and began to wash his disciple’s feet. Peter objected at first, refusing to let Jesus wash his feet. But Jesus wanted Peter to know He would need to learn to be served by others to succeed.
We all go through difficult seasons in our journey. People who learn to serve each other well create tender moments and see trials turn into wonderful testimonies.
Value one anotherWhen Jesus came down from the mountainside, large crowds followed him. A man with leprosy came and knelt before him and said, “Lord, if you are willing, you can make me clean.” Matthew 8:1-2
Jesus not only told this leper he was willing, but he touched him and healed him. Surely, he’d seen and heard of Jesus’ miracles, so why did he wonder if Jesus was willing to heal him?
Maybe it was because everyone he knew was more interested in isolating themselves from him than investing in his well-being. Leprosy was very contagious.
Having leprosy meant you had to live like an outcast. But Jesus showed him God highly values the life of all. He finds joy in helping those fighting addictions, sickness and heartache find hope and a future. And He has called His church to be a hospital for the broken not merely a museum for saints.
Let’s take inspiration from Mother Teresa and let empathy beautify our world.