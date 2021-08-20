“Quit making excuses for him, Charles. The man knew what he did was wrong. A sin is a sin. You can’t make it less than it is. You can’t make it right.”
Rodney was right. I was attempting to soften a tragic wrong that had been caused by two people that eventually caused a lot more people to suffer. Even years of study and a seminary degree weren't masking my humanity. In allowing culture to shape my morals, I was making it my God. Culture has tried and succeeded to get society to accept things God has told us were wrong.
God created man and he alone makes the rules. Culture accepts alcohol and drug abuse, divorce, abortion, promiscuity and all sorts of other things we know are wrong. When God created man, he gave us perfection. We ruined it when we turned our back on him and started making excuses. Even Adam said, ”The woman gave me the fruit.” Excuses don’t play well when we place them in front of a Holy God. He expects perfection.
All through the history of Israel, we see God’s chosen people turn their backs on him. He always found a way to bring them to repentance, usually at great suffering. In 1 Kings we find King Ahab allowed a false god to stand beside God. He even allowed his foreign bride to build a temple to her cyclical goddess, and he set up an alter and built a temple for Baal Melkart in Samaria. His worst sin was marrying a Baal worshiper.
God's prophet Elijah called for a drought in Israel. For three years, the people suffered. After all the nation had suffered for her sin of following false gods, Elijah challenged the false gods and asked that their prophets all come and meet him alone with his God on Mt. Carmel. It’s a great story of how our God showed a whole nation his power and destroyed the false god and his prophets. It’s something we all need to read. It shows God’s power to do anything. Even to control the weather.
We’ll always be confronted with situations that attempt to make us try to doubt our God. We need to continuously study his word and not let society warp our thinking. It’s been going on since the beginning of time, and yes, there is a solution for our problems.
God provided another battle on a hill. It was a hill called Golgotha where his Son became our sacrifice forever (John 19). It does take faith to believe this, and confession of our sins. He expects us to turn away from that sin and to be obedient to follow his ways.
When we follow, it’s surprising how much easier it is on this earth. Remember no straight thing can be made of the crooked timber of humanity, but with Christ all things are possible. May God bless you all. Amen.
