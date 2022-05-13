Churches across the country and the Crossroads have ridden the COVID-19 roller coaster watching cases rise and fall and rise again; we’ve been dancing with strategies to encourage people to re-engage with in-person worship and ministry opportunities.
Let me begin this article by first stating that I don’t want anyone to feel like I am pressuring them to do anything they are uncomfortable doing. I fully respect everyone’s right to make decisions about their health and wellbeing.
But, we were made to worship in community.
Gallop produced a recent study that showed some very interesting information about mental health and the pandemic. Across the board, people report that their mental health is worse today as compared to their mental health in 2019… that is, except for people who attend weekly religious services. Politically speaking, Republicans and Democrats report a double digit drop in mental health; whites and non-whites both experienced substantial decrease in mental health. Those that are married and unmarried, those that are in different age categories and income levels all report double digit or near double digit decreases in mental health.
The only, and I mean only, group that reported an increase in mental health rating are those who attend religious services on a weekly basis. That group reported a 4 percentage point increase.
Church isn’t just where we worship, it’s where we worship together.
It’s not just where we pray, it’s where we pray together. Zoom, facetime, online worship, television worship. First United Methodist Church airs Sunday mornings on KAVU-TV …shameless plug, I know. These are decent alternatives when being together isn’t an option, but there’s just something different and special about gathering together as the body of Christ.
We were made to worship together. I’ve heard the arguments that, “I’m spiritual, not religious,” and, “I can worship on the (golf course, deer blind, river, etc.)”. For some reason, many have become convinced that the only thing that matters is a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.
To be sure, a personal relationship with Jesus matters, but it is not at all the only thing that matters. Jesus didn’t call his disciples to himself, and once they had a relationship with him, he didn’t say, “OK, fellas, we’re done. We’ve got a personal relationship; your journey is complete.” Heck, he even made sure that the disciples were together in a community. He didn’t send them out alone. At the very least he sent them out two by two.
When Jesus was trying to prepare the disciples for his crucifixion, he prayed for them that they “may be one.” There is strength in being part of a community of believers; to walk alongside others that encourage and lift up as well as hold us accountable to our faith.
I’m reminded of a passage in Ecclesiastes that I often read at weddings, “A cord of three strands is not easily broken.” As our lives are intertwined together along with Christ, we become a cord of multiple strands, in fact, you might say that the church, as a cord, is not easily broken, not even as it faces the gates of hell.
I hope that you will consider attending church again. You are certainly welcome at First United Methodist Church, but I also have it on pretty solid authority that just about any church in the Crossroads would be happy to welcome you and walk alongside you in your journey of faith, whether you are a new believer, not-yet-believer, or long-time believer.
