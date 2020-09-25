Annually on the first Sunday in October, pro-life supporters celebrate National Life Chain Sunday.
Life Chain is a peaceful and prayerful public witness standing for an end to abortion. It is a visual statement of solidarity by the Christian community that, “abortion kills children, and hurts families,” according to a St. Gianna Pro-Life Ministry news release.
On Oct. 4th, from 2-3 p.m., Life Chains will again occupy U.S. and Canadian sidewalks.
In Victoria, the pro-life chain will be on North Navarro Street from Sam Houston Drive and Magruder Street to Loop 463. Participants are encouraged to arrive early. Posters will be handed out near Gold’s Gym, Chick-Fil-A and Hall Electric.
“We are especially standing up for the unborn, who are at the mercy of others,” said Bernie Seale with the St. Gianna Pro-Life Ministry. “Bring the whole family. Children are a sign of life. Bring your lawn chairs, umbrellas and strollers. Rain or shine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.