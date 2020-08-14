Editor’s note: On Dec. 28, 2018, Elaine crossed over to that Eternal Shore and her family, friends and readers are missing her. The Advocate is reprinting Elaine’s articles.
Proverbs 17:17 “A friend loveth at all times.”
“There is something about Mary” is the title of a hilarious movie, but it also describes Mary who is my fishing friend for 30 years. There is definitely “Something about Mary” and she has proven it again last weekend.
I am older than she is and have fished longer than she has, so that should make me a better fisherman. Not! She out fished me the very first time we fished together and continues to routinely do so.
The first time we fished together was when I walked into the teacher’s workroom and announced, “I’m going fishing at Port Aransas tomorrow. Does anyone want to be my fishing friend?” I was new to that school and only one hand went up and it was the rookie teacher, Mary’s. From her looks, I couldn’t tell if it was a viable request or if she was giving me a ‘70s peace sign or looking for the guitarists, Peter and Paul to form a rock group. When we two fishing friends left the pier, I felt really good about my stringer of fish that was so heavy that I could hardly carry it. Then I saw Mary dragging her completely full stringer down the pier because she had casted “one more time” while she let me clean my fish first because I was way older. It was too heavy to carry. I thought then, “There is something about Mary.”
Now 30 years later of fishing together, she is still the most tenacious person I have ever seen.
For the last two months, she has been wanting to sell her car and buy a new one. All, and I do mean all, she could do was talk about car buying and selling. She wouldn’t even go fishing with her fishing friend over the Christmas break. Finally, even a “friend that loveth at all times” had had it, and I invited her to go fishing with me and I didn’t even want to hear the “car” word again while we fished and if I did, I was going to choke her with her stringer.
We set up to fish off the front on Magnolia Beach and sure enough, “There is something about Mary,” and I saw her cork go down while mine just sat there bobbing away. I watched Mary and she nodded at me, and all I could see were her lips moving and her hand holding the side of her head under her gray “hoodie.” “There is something about Mary,” and one of them is that she can set a hook faster and harder than most people. She just kept nodding at me, lips moving and holding the side of her head. All I could think of was that she had suffered a stroke, and I rushed to her side.
Mary tried to hand me her pole but she knows the rule: “It’s not your fish if someone else touches the pole.” Suddenly she started doing really strange things like trying to hold the pole with her legs and reeling with the hand that was not holding her head and running up the beach so the fish would clear the water all the while making talking sounds from inside of her “hoodie” and holding the side of her head.
I prayed for my stricken friend and finally grabbed her from behind just as she removed her hand from her head and it was holding a cell phone. All Mary said was, “I think I got my car sold and I caught a fish at the same time.”
Dear Lord, “There is something about Mary.” She doesn’t quit. Help all of us to give life our all.
