This Sunday, Easter, is the most important day of the year for Christians. We celebrate that Jesus rose from the dead, and because of that we can rise too. While this day is truly unforgettable each year, I want to share about another celebration just a week later that many may not be as familiar with, Divine Mercy Sunday.
This important day in the Catholic Church celebrates how God loves all of us, no matter what. There was a popular boy band song back in the day when I was growing up with lyrics stating, “I don’t care who you are, where you’re from, what you did, as long as you love me.” We believe basically the same thing about God, that He loves us unconditionally. His lyrics for that song would read something like, “I don’t care who you are, where you’re from, what you did, I love you.” No strings attached. We don’t even have to love Him back in order for Him to love us. His love is unconditional.
It’s hard for us as humans to think of a God who loves us so much that He will always welcome us back with loving arms. In fact, even when we’ve run from him, He chases us down so we will give our hearts to Him. He doesn’t just wait for us. This truth about God is captured in a famous poem called the “Hound of Heaven.” The poem describes a man running as fast as he can to escape God. But each time he stops to take a breath, he hears the hound of Heaven (God) following after him slowly, patiently. That is how God waits for each one of us. He doesn’t make us choose Him, He waits, giving us the opportunity again and again.
Have you taken a moment to pause and let God catch you? Are you afraid of what might happen if He does? I was once afraid too, but I promise you there is nothing to be afraid of; He has the best intentions for you. “For surely I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans for your welfare and not for harm, to give you a future with hope,” (Jeremiah 29:11 NRSVCE).
We may think we can run from Him, but we truly can’t if He is calling us. He is the Good Shepherd. “My sheep hear my voice. I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish. No one will snatch them out of my hand,” (John 10:27-28).
As we enter into the Easter Season, which is actually the longest season of the Catholic Church at fifty days, I encourage you to pause and let God into your life. A friend of mine asked me to do that years ago and it changed me forever. Just pause, wherever you are, and ask God to come into your life. For He also promises us, “Listen! I am standing at the door, knocking; if you hear my voice and open the door, I will come in to you and eat with you, and you with me,” (Revelation 3:20). God bless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.