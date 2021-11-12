Over years in ministry, I’ve encountered many people experiencing grief. Grief is part of the human journey.
Even Jesus grieved the loss of a loved one, when his friend Lazarus died, and “Jesus wept” (John 11:35). We cannot run from grief, for it will find us. It’s something we naturally have to go through.
Over the past few years, I’ve been involved with ministries for parents who have lost children. Studies will say this is the most difficult loss we can encounter in life because it’s the opposite of the natural order of events. Children are supposed to witness the end of their parents’ lives, not the other way around. It can be so shocking when this happens, and it can hurt families in ways that take years to heal.
About three years ago, a woman came to a retreat for parents who have lost a child because she had lost her 2-year-old daughter decades earlier. She was still grieving this loss. There were other couples present whose losses happened more recently, as well as those with losses somewhere in between. The reason I share this is to help remind us all that grief takes time, and the amount of time can be different for each person, each spouse, each family member. I’ve heard it said that you never “get over” grief, but it can become easier to deal with over time. I think those are true words.
There is no doubt that over the past two years, we all have experienced some sort of loss. It may be a loved one, a loss of a job or income, or perhaps the loss of certain rights or privileges. Regardless of the type of loss, we need to give ourselves time to grieve, and allow others to help us in the journey. The most effective grief support outreaches I’ve seen are peer support groups. Can you find others on a journey similar to yours? Others who can be “strength for the journey?”
Jesus reminds us in the Gospels that we are not alone. At the Last Supper with his disciples, he promises them, “In the world you will have trouble, but take courage, I have conquered the world” (John 16:33 NABRE). And again, “Behold, I am with you always, until the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20). In him, we can find peace, and in the others he sends for us in our journey of life.
So don’t be afraid of surprises as you’re grieving. Don’t be afraid of that new friend who comes into your life, or the song you needed to hear at just the right moment, or that prayer that ends up meaning so much to you. I’ve heard these called “winks” from God, and I believe in that as well. In this journey of life, God is constantly reaching out to us, trying to invite us to turn to him in our sorrows.
And don’t be afraid to be that “wink” for someone else. He may be asking you to be the strength for the journey that someone else needs. God bless.
